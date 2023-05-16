Ahwatukee company giving away a free roof to a veteran

An Ahwatukee company that stepped in as grand sponsor of this year’s Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club East Parade has launched a new campaign to honor someone who served.
Spencer 4 Hire Roofing, aka “The Roof Detectives,” is celebrating Independence Day this year by giving away a free roof to a veteran who lives in one of Ahwatukee ZIP codes – 85044, 85045 or 85048.
Spencer 4 Hire Roofing owner Nathan Spencer said at the time of the parade, “We’re trying to be more active in our community, more involved, and make sure we give back where we can.”
“We work the whole Valley, but much of our business is right here in Ahwatukee,” Spencer said. “We love our Ahwatukee community. That’s why our office is here.”
And so he wants to give a deserving veteran some love.
“At Spencer 4 Hire roofing we believe it is essential to give back to our community and support those who support us,” his company states on its website.
“So, this 4th of July we have decided the best way to celebrate our country’s freedom is by supporting those who have afforded us those freedoms.”
The website added, “We are looking for someone who inspires and is deserving.”
The nominated veteran must own
the home and self-nominations are not allowed.
While the winner will be announced July 4, nominations must be completed by June 26.
Details are at spencer4hireroofing.com.
