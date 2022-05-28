Tickets available, volunteers needed for wine-beer celebration
Tickets are now on sale and volunteers are still being sought for the Festival of Lights Committee’s Ahwatukee Beer and Wine Festival 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 17 at Foothills Golf Club, 2201 E. Clubhouse Drive, Ahwatukee. Tickets are $50 and information on volunteering is available at folaz.org.
The admission to the Beer and Wine Festival will entitle guests to wine and beer tickets, live music and a commemorative wine glass. There will be casino-style games with a chance to enter a “split the pot challenge” and a raffle.
Ahwatukee Toastmasters holding open house, welcomes newcomers
The Ahwatukee Toastmasters is holding an open house 7-8 a.m. June 7 at Esperanza Lutheran Church, 2601 E. Thunderhill Place, Ahwatukee. The club meets 7-8 a.m. every Tuesday.
Award-winning Ahwatukee author Katrina Shawver, who is president of the Ahwatukee Toastmasters, said, “The group is celebrating thirty-five years as an active and strong organization in the Ahwatukee-Foothills area.
“The club’s mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.
Founded in 1924, Toastmasters International operates in 149 countries and has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For more information call or text Janice at 602-818-0472.
Ahwatukee Kiwanis lists speakers at its regular Thursday meetings
The Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club is always looking for new members and invites interested people to attend one of their weekly meetings at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Biscuits restaurant, 4623 E. Elliott Road in the Safeway plaza. People also are invited to hear the speakers.
Speakers who will appear and the dates are: May 26, City Council candidate Joan Greene,; June 9. Kyrene Digital Academy Principal Kyle Ross; June 23, Anissa Gurrola, Janice’s Women’s Center; June 30, LD12 House candidate Jim Chastan; Aug. 11, Amanda Nosbisch, One Small Step/Clothes Cabin.
Gila River Indian Community offering grants to nonprofits
Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte and Vee Quiva – are accepting applications from nonprofits for its self-excluded jackpot fund beginning June 1. The deadline to apply is June 30 at 5 p.m.
All Arizona 501(c)(3) organizations that are recognized by the IRS and focus on education and children’s welfare are eligible for consideration to receive self-excluded jackpot funds. The nonprofits can apply online through June 30. The selected applicants will be notified in September and honored during a special Gila River Cares event in October.
“We are privileged to further support Gila River Cares mission of giving back through the self-excluded jackpots,” said Kenneth Manuel CEO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. “The funds help smaller yet influential organizations thrive and we look forward to discovering and supporting new nonprofits each year.”
Last year, more than $84,000 was distributed across three nonprofits benefiting Arizonans including one•n•ten, ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth and The Tommy Two Shoes Literacy Project for Children.
Self-excluded jackpot funds are accumulated when a gaming winner is ineligible to receive their winnings on table games, slot machines or bingo. This money is distributed to help further support Gila River Cares mission of giving back to locals in need.
To apply and view eligibility qualifications visit playatgila.com/gila-river-cares.
GOP candidates at series of town halls at Club West center
The Republican precinct committees of the Camelot, Club West, Thunderhill, and Reserve GOP precincts will hold a series of question-and-answer town halls “with a moderator asking questions with regard to pertinent issues our state and nation are facing.” All run from 7-9 p.m. at the Club West Community Center, 16414 S. 14th Ave., Ahwatukee.
The next one is June 7, when Secretary of State hopefuls will appear. Others are: June 23, gubernatorial candidates; and July 14, state senate and superintendent of schools candidates.
Local American Legion Post always seeking new members
Men and women who served in the Armed Forces are always invited to join Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64, which meets 4-5 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the Ahwatukee Rec Center, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Ahwatukee.
The post’s mission is to “enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military and our communities by devotion to mutual helpfulness.”
Information: Americanlegionpost64.com or 480-326-4656.
