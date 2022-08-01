100+ Women Who Care helps foundation

The statistics are both staggering and heartbreaking.
Every night 1.3 million unsheltered youth are sleeping on the streets around our country. It is estimated that 5,000 unaccompanied youth die each year because of assault, illness, or suicide.
Thankfully, the generosity of a local nonprofit is here to help.
The Aris Foundation provides assistance to individuals, homeless or housed, who need care.
They provide food, clothing, and hygiene items, but what really sets Aris apart is their passion to provide their clients a connection to the loving volunteers who care about their well-being.
Their goal is not to change the individuals they help, but instead to “love them for who they are.”
One of the individuals who received services reflected, “They believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.”
A new sense of self-worth was provided to this individual and that’s what it took to change their life.
Many of those who have benefited from the generosity of Aris Foundation have mentioned that depression, challenges at school, family conflict, and abuse have led them to where they are today.
A strong support system with friends and family was not evident to them, and once they leave home, that feeling of alienation becomes stronger.
Life on the street is difficult at best, and 63% of homeless youth experience physical violence or other victimization. Many of these children move on to become homeless adults.
To care and provide for these individuals, Aris Foundation provides a warm meal every Tuesday evening, rain or shine, at Jaycee Park in Tempe at 5 p.m. Approximately 250 adults between the ages of 18 and 65 attend regularly.
They also receive donated items and necessities, such as basic hygiene items, including soaps, shampoo, and toothpaste. Above all, these individuals receive kindness and companionship to help fulfill a basic need that each of us has.
The Ahwatukee members of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun donated $16,000 to Aris Foundation in May.
This donation will give the gift of sight and fund their optical program that provides an eye exam and two pairs of eyeglasses at no charge to the people they serve.
If you’re interested in volunteering with Aris Foundation, you can learn more at ArisFoundation.com.
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun is a group of like-minded, passionate women who want to connect to one another and to their communities.
The ladies are leveraging their resources so their quarterly gifts of $100 per member add up to a significant donation to a local charity. Since the chapter’s inception in 2015, the organization has donated over $910,000 to local nonprofits. The chapter is comprised of three sister groups: East Valley, Ahwatukee, and Scottsdale.
To learn more or attend their next giving circle on Aug. 16, visit 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org. The giving circle is held at Foothills Golf Club and begins at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.