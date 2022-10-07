Ahwatukee families looking to give their kids some family-friendly Halloween fun don’t have to drive too far: two local homeowners once again have gone all out with skeletons, witches and other seasonal attractions to celebrate October’s signature holiday.
Handyman Doug Maldonado has festooned seemingly every inch of his home’s exterior with lights and his lawn and driveway with assorted Halloween figures and other ornaments, mostly from Home Depot. His home, at 16210 S. 29th Ave. in Foothills Reserve, is in a gated community, but no worries: as long as you text – not call – 480-201-5013, he’ll let you in to ooh and ahh 6:30-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, passenger airliner pilot Steve Powers also has once again pulled out his grave stones, replicas of ghosts and other Halloween characters and updated his continuous loop filled with Halloween music at 2537 East Amberwood Drive. Families can walk by his home and delight in his display 7-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Maldonado began his nightly display last week and Powers debuts his on Friday.
And both will be running their free offerings to the community throughout October.
And both Maldonado and Powers stress the family-friendly aspect of their exhibits. Anyone who wants to be terrified by ghoulishly attired figures, chilling tableaus or discomforting screams and other Halloween sounds will have to look elsewhere.
Yet, the two exhibits also differ significantly from each other, so there are plenty of reasons for people to plan on visiting them both. Here’s a closer look.
Doug Maldonado
For decorator-in-chief Doug Maldonado, the display he has been putting on for more than a decade for two main reasons.
First, it’s his way of thanking the community for the support it has given his business, Maldonado Home Repair Services.
“It’s all about saying thank you to the community for having me work for them,” he said. “Basically, they are giving me the opportunity to work for them and this is my way of saying thank you.”
The second big reason he hangs lights, shops for new props every year and literally sweats over every detail in the desert heat every day after Labor Day is because he loves to see the audience’s faces –especially those of the children who pass by his home – and frequently pose in their costumes for photos.
“This Halloween house is very, very kid friendly, that’s what it’s for,” he said. “It’s all about lights, inflatables, and giant skeletons and witches and whatever else I find. And seeing how many people bring their kids here to take holiday pictures is amazing. I appreciate that. It makes all the work worthwhile.”
Maldonado lost count of the number of lights he uses and his inventory of props grows each year. This year, he’s added – all from Home Depot, he stresses – a 12-foot witch and an equally tall Grim Reaper.
Maldonado also is considerate of his Foothills Reserve community – which is why he keeps the display burning bright only until 9 p.m. on “school nights” and 9:30 p.m. weekends.
“I have full support in my HOA community,” he said, so I want to be considerate of my neighbors.”
Steve Powers
Steve Powers started his annual exhibit in 2005 mainly to delight his daughter Kaitlyn.
She was 5 then and now she is married and he’s a new grandfather. And he still brings the same creativity and enthusiasm to making his Halloween exhibit that he did 17 years ago.
He starts thinking about his arrangement months before the seemingly endless days he spends setting up props, many of which he built himself.
He themes his display “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” riffing off Tim Burton’s “Night Before Christmas” with eye-popping animatronics that he himself made, adding music to the elaborate scenes he creates on his yard
But his show also has evolved, so even veteran spectators go visit his home every year can count on some new additions again this year.
“It changed pretty big last year, because during COVID, I had a lot of time to tinker, add a whole bunch of new music and a bunch of more songs and more stuff like that, Powers said. “It probably had been about four years before when it was a real big change where we went from the whole ‘Nightmare Before Halloween’ and kind of morphed into what it is today, which is a more fun singalong for the kids and the pumpkin singing and goofy ghost.”
He said he spends months thinking through what he wants to do new each year,
“Through the summer, I kind of start thinking about adding things and tinkering with things,” he explained.
“It’s just little bits and pieces that start coming to mind in the summer, I think, wow, it’d be kind of fun to do this.”
“The nice thing is, unlike the early days, most of the characters are built in unless I add one or I change what one is doing. It’s not a huge amount of work, Powers continued.
“But it does take time just tinkering and putting one new visual effect in because I have to go in and change three different files. Then I have to test them on three projectors running at once.”
Powers and his neighbors shut down his street for the display each night to allow a more orderly movement among the throngs of people who visit.
“I close down the street so no cars can get close to the kids,” he said. “I didn’t think about that 10 years ago, but it works great. Everybody can come bring chairs, sit on the sidewalk or in the street and watch the show.”
Like Maldonado, Powers loves to watch the audiences’ reactions, especially those of the little kids.
“It really comes down to my neighbors and the people I run into who ask ‘You gonna do it this year?’ I get messages on Facebook, and everyone says. ‘We can’t wait for this year.’”
“The kids are so excited and that’s what gets you.”
To see Doug Maldonado’s eye-popping display 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, you must text – not call – 480-201-5013 to get into his gated community.
