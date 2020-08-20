While COVID-19 stepped on the dreams of many, it provided one Ahwatukee resident time to update his dream after six years.
With some time to spare, Darren Barakat began updating his 2014 eBook, “Greatest Misses: Deep Cuts and Forgotten Songs from the Shadows of Rock,” adding 20 percent more content and fresh finishing touches.
Barakat, an editor for an online education company and a former East Valley Tribune copy editor who won numerous Arizona Press Club and Arizona Newspapers Association awards, published the updated version recently.
It includes some previously unpublished tidbits behind 50 songs that hovered in the middle or bottom of the charts.
The 25,000-word eBook, available on Amazon, can be easily downloaded to computers, smartphones or Kindle devices.
It contains some new or previously unknown information garnered by Barakat through his one-on-one phone and email interviews with the artists.
“It was a lot of fun talking to people I enjoyed listening to when I was growing up,” said the 51-year-old author.
The “greatest misses” in his book run the gamut of rock music styles.
Featured artists include the pop rock of the Zombies, blues rocker John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers with Eric Clapton, the punk Stranglers and X and hard rockers like Blue Oyster Cult, Robin Trower and Blue Murder.
He and his wife Lynn, a third-grade teacher at Chandler’s Knox Gifted Academy, have resided in Ahwatukee 19 years.
It was partly their love of music – and a stint for both of them as paralegals – that brought them together.
“When I first met Lynn, she told me that Journey was her favorite band,” Barakat recalled. “This was 1996. A lot of people our age at that time were into what was called alternative rock, and they looked down upon mainstream 1980s rock like Journey.
“I liked Journey too, and I thought it was great that she enjoyed older music,” he said.
In 2017, a few months before their 20th wedding anniversary, the pair saw Journey inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony in New York City.
With the eBook’s title including the phrase “From the Shadows of Classic Rock,” Barakat explained what classic rock means to him.
“Many years ago, the term referred to big-time mainstream rock artists like the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, the Eagles and Pink Floyd, to name a few. The artists were usually album-oriented rather than singles-oriented,” he said.
“In recent years, what’s considered classic rock has become much broader,” he explained. “It includes some new wave, punk, hard rock, heavy metal, power pop, and other subcategories of Rock ‘n’ Roll from the 1964-91 time period.
“But personally, I’d say classic rock began in the 1960s with the British Invasion and the rise of FM radio. It ended in the early ‘90s when rap and grunge got big.”
Rock and roll has been the soundtrack of Barakat’s life since he was 9 and listening to AM radio’s American Top 40 hosted by co-creator Casey Kasem.
“I’d listen to American Top 40 every Sunday night, writing down the songs. Then I moved on to FM rock, old and new; then to hard rock and heavy metal, then back to mainstream classic rock, including stuff from the 1960s,” he said.
“Eventually I decided I liked every category of rock music.”
Growing up in Fort Collins, Colorado, Barakat’s interest in what and who was behind the music he listened to started budding.
“One of the highlights of my year was listening on Memorial Day weekend when the classic rock station in Denver played their version of the ‘Top 500 Rock ‘n’ Roll Songs of All Time.’ I dissected the list every year and researched the artists I didn’t know as well.”
He recalled how he would ride his bike to a local record store, flipping through the albums and tapes, checking out the t-shirts and posters.
“The place was like an amusement park to me; I could spend all day there,” he said. “I also read rock ‘n’ roll magazines and bought books like Joel Whitburn’s ‘Top Pop Albums’ which listed, by artist, every album to make Billboard Magazine’s Top 200.
Music continued playing a key role when he entered Colorado State University pursuing his journalism degree.
“In college I hosted a radio show for a while for the campus station. It was called CPR—the Classic and Progressive Rock Show. I played a lot of obscure songs—the kind that would show up in my book 20-some years later,” he said.
With his decades-long interest in all things rock ‘n’ roll, it was after a book purchase that he set on his path to writing his own book.
“On a whim I bought a book called ‘How to Make Money on the Internet.’ One of the ideas was to write a book, and it sounded like fun to me,” he recalled.
“When I started writing the first version of the book in 2014, I was working as an editor, but I was worried about my future. Editing jobs were being replaced with jobs for marketing copywriters, so I thought I should start writing again,” said Barakat, who later freelanced as a marketing copywriter.
“Writing about music was a source of joy; writing sales copy for pest control services, candles, and kitchen gadgets was like getting fillings at the dentist,” he said.
He started his book, focusing on underrated rock bands and songs. This led to his ‘Greatest Misses’ concept.
“While researching, I found that some musicians and songwriters I was interested in had websites and public email addresses.
“They hadn’t been popular in years, so you could contact them without going through secretaries or publicists. Some of them agreed to talk to me on the phone or to email answers to my questions.”
Among artists Barakat interviewed were soloists, songwriters or members of bands that released music from 1965 up to 1991.
Those interviewed included Preston Ritter of the Electric Prunes, best known for the 1968 hit “I Had Too Much to Dream Last Night;” Mike Pinera of Blues Image, which recorded 1970’s “Ride Captain Ride” that hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100; and Gary Moffet of April Wine, whose hit “Just Between You and Me” reached #21 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1981.
Barakat’s personal interviews sometimes brought some stories that he attempted to verify before including, but they were straight from the source.
For instance, Mike Pinera, guitarist, singer and songwriter who played with both Blues Image and Iron Butterfly, recounted how his friend Duane Allman asked him to go for a motorcycle ride on Oct. 29, 1971 but Pinera said he had to decline.
That was the day of Allman’s fatal motorcycle crash. He was 24.
Other interviews in Barakat’s “Greatest Misses” include Frank Marino of Mahogany Rush and Peppy Castro of Blues Magoos – who also co-wrote the Kiss song “Naked City.”
He also interviewed Tod Howarth of 707, Bobby Barth of Axe, Greg Walker of Duke Jupiter, Dave Christenson of The Stabilizers, Tim Sharpton of The Rossington Band, and two of the three members of the Cavedogs: Mark Rivers and Todd Spahr.
For Barakat, the rewrite of his original book has been well worth the additional effort.
“The first 2014 version was a little rough but got positive comments on Amazon. This version has more content and improved flow, so I’m really glad I did it,” he said. “I had all these memories, all this knowledge and all this perspective in my head, and I felt I really wanted to get it out there.”
The second edition, expanded and updated “Greatest Misses: Deep Cuts and Forgotten Songs from the Shadows of Classic Rock” is available on Amazon.
