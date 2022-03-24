3 local moms with big hopes slate fundraiser

Around three Ahwatukee kitchen tables a group of moms with sons who have disabilities envisioned and created Pathway to Work, a nonprofit that prepares young adults with developmental disabilities for the working world.
They find it hard to believe five years have passed since those planning sessions came to fruition.
“March 17 is our lucky day,” said Maureen Mills, one of the moms and a board member of the nonprofit. “We became an official 501(c)(3) organization on Saint Patrick’s Day 2017.”
Mills, Nancy Claussen and Amy Dill, have known one another since their sons attended Kyrene de la Esperanza Elementary School. It has been about the same amount of time that they have been sharing their concerns about what programs would be appropriate for their sons once they finished high school.
And now they are hoping the community will support their work by attending a gala fundraising event titled Paving the Way, on April 8 at Foothills Golf Club.
Hosted by Univision’s Jazmin Mosqueda, the gala will feature music, dancing, signature cocktails, silent auction and presentations from participants sharing stories of their successes.
The public is invited to attend. Tickets are available at ptwforptw22.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Maureen Mills at maureenm@azpathwaytowork.org or 480-363-0907.
Each of the three founders’ sons have autism and Mills’ son also has Down syndrome. Fully aware that their sons’ needs are significant, the moms know each of these young men are capable of being employed.
Dill, the current board president and CEO, remembers the organization planning sessions.
“We wanted to create an environment that started with person-centered planning to identify participants’ interests, strengths and preferences and use those to develop achievable employment goals,” Dill said. “Then we needed to provide the appropriate supports, continued learning opportunities and hands-on experiences to help them achieve their goals.”
Dill started her career in general education as a fifth-grade teacher, but changed her career course soon after her son was diagnosed with autism. She dedicated herself to educating and assisting the families of children with disabilities, and the professionals who work with them.
This assistance has ranged from working with families in their homes as an early intervention specialist, teaching special education preschool, teaching as an adjunct professor with Northern Arizona University, and working in the dispute resolution unit at the Arizona Department of Education.
Since her son’s birth in 1998, Mills, who holds a degree in marketing from the University of Arizona, has been active in Valley organizations that support individuals with disabilities and their families.
She also is a founding member of Down Syndrome Network of Arizona, spent several years as a program manager for Best Buddies Arizona and worked for the Arizona Department of Education as a parent information network specialist, helping families understand their educational rights.
She continued her work supporting families at Raising Special Kids, Arizona’s Parent Training and Information Center, until she was promoted to her current position as communications coordinator for the organization.
Clausen, who holds a masters in aeronautics, worked in the airline industry for many years prior to working for the Federal Aviation Administration, developing regulations, policy, and guidance regarding air carrier operations. For over 20 years, she served as the FAA’s technical expert regarding the use of child restraint and restraint systems used by people with disabilities on aircraft.
During this time, she was also the FAA’s liaison to the Department of Transportation regarding DOT regulations that addressed nondiscrimination on the basis of disability in air travel.
The Pathway to Work Center opened its doors in Tempe in 2018 with a staff of three led by Director of Education and Programing Lisa Silva, M.Ed. Although COVID required significant adjustments to program delivery, the organization weathered the pandemic without having to reduce staff.
Currently, the program employs six staff members and serves 23 participants, many of whom are interested in starting microbusinesses. The funds raised at Paving the Way will help transform space at the Pathway to Work Center into areas for those participants to build their businesses and a retail space to market their goods.
