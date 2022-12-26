100+ Women Who Care raises over $1M for charity

One hundred dollars at a time is how 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun exceeded their goal of donating $1 Million to local nonprofits.
Eight years ago, Kim Tarnopolski, Jacqueline Destremps, Stephanie
Millner, and Jenn Kaye launched a people-centered form of philanthropy called a giving circle in Ahwatukee and Scottsdale.
A giving circle brings a group of people with shared values together to collectively discuss and decide where to make a pooled gift.
Giving circles support with their dollars, but also build awareness and educate members about the great work being done by local charities. Individuals multiply their impact and knowledge, have fun, and connect with their local community.
“Over the last eight years, we’ve facilitated 91 giving circles in the Valley. That is 91 times our members were given the opportunity to donate $100 to a deserving nonprofit,” said Stephanie Millner, chief charity officer. “When you add all those donations together, it quickly multiples to tens of thousands of dollars each year.”
In November, the chapter’s Ahwatukee group delivered $15,400 to the Armer Foundation for Kids.
This Ahwatukee-based nonprofit has helped over 25 children with life-threatening illnesses since its founding in 2019.
The foundation has indirectly impacted the lives of thousands of Valley children (and their families) via donations to hospitals, which have included things like toys, gas cards, grocery cards, Uber cards, toiletries for parents, music equipment, and more.
One of the Foundation’s success stories centers on a 10-year-old named Riley. Riley was diagnosed with Perthes Disease, a rare childhood disease where the blood flow to the femoral head stops for no reason and the bones start to die.
Riley’s family connected with a specialist in Baltimore who recommended a hip distraction with an external flexor plus three weeks of extensive physical therapy.
The external flexor needed to remain on for four months and then Riley needed to return to Baltimore to have another surgery to remove it.
The foundation worked with Wings of Humanity to provide a free, private flight to Baltimore for the surgery.
It also partnered with several organizations to construct a main floor bedroom in Riley’s two-story home, allowing Riley to avoid stair climbing to her second-floor bedroom.
Today, Riley can walk with a slight limp but no longer needs a wheelchair or crutches! She is in a wait-and-see mode to determine how her growth rate impacts her disease.
“We are overwhelmed by the kindness of 100+ Women Who Care and their generosity in gifting $15,400 to the Armer Foundation,” said Jennifer Armer, founder of the Armer Foundation for Kids.
“There are 17 children we are currently assisting across the Valley who require life-saving treatments, and this donation will directly benefit their care.”
To learn more about Armer Foundation for Kids visit armerfoundation.org.
To learn more, register, and attend 100+ Women Who Care’s next giving circle in Ahwatukee on January 31: 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org.
