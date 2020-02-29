The Ahwatukee-based Girls Rule Foundation is inviting teenage girls for a day of education, leadership, entertainment and inspirational messages at its quarterly Shine Brightly Teens and Women Summit.
“The quarterly Shine Brightly Teens and Women Summit is where girls go to dream big and build a bright future,” foundation co-founder Dena Patton said.
Girls Rule was created in 2012 for girls in middle and high school and their moms – or favorite adult who supports them, be they a mentor, their father, aunt or grandmother.
This quarter’s summit will be 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Origami Owl, 450 N. 54th St., Chandler, near the I-10.
Girls Rule offers online and other programs that focus on building girls’ sllf-esteem skills as well as leadership skills and financial/career skills.
It focuses of the core competencies of social-emotional learning: self-awareness, or knowing one’s strengths and limitations, with a well-grounded sense of confidence and a “growth mindset;” self-management, including self-control and self-motivation; social awareness of the perspectives and backgrounds of others; relationship skills, responsible decision-making and leadership.
The quarterly summit focuses on teaching girls 12 powerful leadership principles to help them navigate their teen years and thrive in their education, relationships, dreams and career.
“We have an opportunity and a responsibility to equip and educate girls with not just academics, but the social, emotional and leadership skills that are essential to become a healthy, thriving woman and leader,” said Patton.
“We only get 18 summers with our children and overall we don’t get enough quality, connecting, purposeful time with our kids especially as they get older,” she added. “That is why Girls Rule created Shine Brightly Summit, so the adults can learn alongside their girl”
Future Summits are April 25 and Sept. 26.
Cost is $20 per person if girls register today, Feb. 26. Walk-ins are $30. The admission includes lunch.
Register: shinebrightlysummit.com.
Information: girlsrulefoundation.org or 480-282-4242.
