Rabbi, wife aim for special community here

Rabbi Levi Minsky and his wife Chaya arrived in Ahwatukee a few months ago with a zeal appropriate to the mission they carved out for themselves before leaving Brooklyn in New York City.
They have created Chabad of Ahwatukee, one of the newest chabads among more than 5,000 around the world.
Chabad is an Orthodox Hasidic sect based in Brooklyn and is sometimes known as Lubavitch or Chabad-Lubavitch after the Russian town where the movement was centered in the 19th century.
It is considered the best-known and most visible of Hasidic sects, thanks to decades of outreach work seeking to bring non-religious Jews closer to their faith. Chabad engages with the broader Jewish community, embracing technology and communications tools to spread its message and global presence.
That drive to engage largely explains why the Minskys are in Ahwatukee.
Rabbi Minsky explained that when he pondered where in Arizona he would like to call home, he thought “Ahwatukee sounded like a nice, close-knit community” – and an opportunity.
“It felt like an opportunity to not only build a central synagogue like in Brooklyn,” he explained, envisioning “a community where people know each other, learn from each other, learn different backgrounds.”
Now that they are settled into their new home, they are pursuing their life mission, he said: “To bring Judaism to any place in the world and bring people the joy of Judaism – to light the flame of Jewish tradition all over.”
That zeal goes hand in hand with his religious calling.
For as long as he can remember, Minsky wanted to be a rabbi and accomplished his goal in 2020 when he received his Rabbinical Ordination.
“It was my life-long dream to be a rabbi and spiritual leader,” he said.
He plowed into Talmudical and rabbinical studies that took him around the world.
“I’ve visited multiple Jewish communities around the world, including around Europe and even in Asia, in Cambodia, and around the states, too,” he said, adding that Arizona was among those states. “And I’ve been involved in Jewish outreach programs around the US the past couple of years.”
As co-directors of Chabad of Ahwatukee, the Minskys chose Chanukah for a major public debut of their mission with a celebration in the Plaza at Mountainside that drew about 80 men, women and children.
“We had a lot of music; we had lighting a menorah; we had kids’ crafts – the whole celebration. It was beautiful,” the rabbi said. “People were very inspired from it. And they wanted more, they wanted to hear more, connect more. And people actually were lit up to know there’s a place for everyone here.”
The celebration also is part of the Minskys’ overall outreach effort in the community, which will include services, educational programs and special events.
And, the rabbi added, “If someone would be in need to be mentored or spoken to or needs help in any way, we will jump in and help them.”
To get the word out about Chabad of Ahwatukee, Minsky said he and his wife are utilizing social media “to connect with people and make them aware of what we’re doing.”
“It’s not only social media,” he added. “We plan on doing things like Kosher Day at local supermarkets. We’ll have main events and then we will have the small events. We have weekly learning classes that we’re going to start on Jewish topics, interesting topics.”
And, he said, “we also are just meeting people in the street.”
In the long-term, the Minskys hope to have a physical center for the Chabad of Ahwatukee in the community.
“Our goal is to have a unique Jewish presence here in Ahwatukee,” the rabbi said. “And that presence would be having a Jewish community center for all people to just enjoy and to feel comfortable in. It would be open and welcoming for families and adults.”
While they would “like to have it as soon as we can,” the Minskys are focusing for now on building the infrastructure of the Chabad through human engagement as well as their website.
They are planning to hold Friday night dinners, or Shabbat, to provide people with “a very exciting and joyful experience just to see a Jewish tradition and have some traditional Jewish foods.”
Information: chabadahwatukee.com or contact the rabbi at 480-382-0232 or rabbiminsky@gmail.com.
