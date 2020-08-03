The sixth annual Kiwanis Club Community Baby Shower has a whole new face this year due to COVID-19.
But the need for umbrella strollers, infant car seats, clothing sizes newborn through 5T and sundry baby items remains acute.
In years past, expectant teenage mothers, and some dads-to-be, were feted in a community hall festooned with pink and blue crepe paper and tables gaily set with baby shower tablecloths, centerpieces and even cakes decorated in pastel shades.
With pandemic restrictions, this year there won’t be the traditional festive party for the expectant teens who are either in the foster care system or enrolled in the Tempe Union High School Districts’ Teenage Pregnancy and Parenting Program, or TAPP.
And even though the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee suffered the loss of their major annual fundraiser when the 44th Easter Parade/Spring Fling was cancelled last April due to the pandemic, the small-but-mighty, 45-member civic club is moving ahead to ensure these young mothers-to-be will have infant clothing and supplies they need.
“This year, more than ever, we felt we needed to support our foster mothers,” said Kiwanis Club President Margaret Ramsay, who has been involved since the organization started their annual community baby showers.
“Our club overwhelmingly voted to find a way to safely continue our baby shower. In order to minimize interaction with donated clothing, we’re relying more on cash donations that allow us to order gifts for the girls and their babies online,” said Ramsay, a 27-year Ahwatukee resident.
“Andi Pettyjohn and her team have been working tirelessly to make this happen. While the shower will be somewhat smaller than usual, we are happy to continue supporting young mothers in the Valley.”
Pettijohn, a long-time Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee member, explained that this is a call for compassion because even though a teen may be in the foster care system, her baby is not.
“A teen in foster care is alone, and now she has or is expecting a baby that’s not covered financially by the foster system because the baby is not a foster child,” said Pettijohn. “This is why Kiwanis Ahwatukee would like your help.”
TAPP teens are also benefiting from the Kiwanis Community Baby Shower.
“The TAPP program has been part of the TUHSD district for over 40 years, and is under the umbrella of the district Adolescent Pregnancy and Parenting Program that serves pregnant and parenting students district wide,” explained Andrea Carmody, the program coordinator.
“TAPP is the more comprehensive piece of the program that’s located at Compadre Academy, where we have on-site childcare, bussing for those that live in district boundaries, and our class and support groups,” said Carmody.
Carmody began as a social worker with TAPP in 2015 and was honored as the 2018 Arizona School Social Worker of the Year.
“The Kiwanis Baby Shower has been an annual event since I began, and it provides more than just items of clothing and much needed supplies to the mothers and fathers in our program,” she said. “It also gives them a sense of being part of the community and being supported by their community during one of the most challenging times in their lives.”
“Students return from attending the Kiwanis baby shower with exciting news about what they received for their babies, and they’re often overwhelmed by the generosity,” she said, explaining:
“They also return with stories of connection, connection to a particular person they met, to another student they shopped with, and to the community. We’re truly grateful to Kiwanis for including the TAPP program in their shower every year and for taking the time to personalize each basket for students and their babies.”
This pandemic season, the personal touch may be different, but the Kiwanis Club members are doing their best to assure the teens feel the love.
The gifts that are dropped off at sites throughout Ahwatukee, those purchased with PayPal donations on the Kiwanis Club website, and others selected from their easy-to-use online Amazon registry selections, are beautifully presented in plastic laundry baskets.
The baskets are a pragmatic choice that’s given a festive flair when adorned with pastel tissue papers and filled with gifts, toys and, this year, party packs.
Every year, Stacy Rasmussen, Andi Pettijohn’s daughter, individualizes gift baskets as donations come in.
Information is gathered ahead of time and when possible, includes the baby’s gender. If the baby has already arrived, the age and clothing size is also assessed.
Instead of the mothers shopping for gently-used clothing and necessities as in years past, volunteers will choose for them and add where possible.
Because there can’t be the usual baby shower with cakes, cookies and decorations, club members are adding extras to the baskets.
Club member Carrie Chipman is encouraging friends who bake to donate cookies and pastries as part of “goody baskets” that will be included in the teens’ gifts.
Along with Ramsay, Kiwanis members Linda Jochim and Annlouise Ferguson assembled party packs with baby shower decorations so each foster care group home could host their own shower.
“We’ll be including welcome baby hanging wall signs, congratulations banners, crepe paper streamers, baby things like rattles, pacifiers, and more,” explained Ramsay. “We’ll also include tablecloths, plates, and silverware.
“It’s still a work in process so hopefully we will find all kinds of cute items like games or some prizes to include. We want to give the girls everything they need for an authentic shower.”
And thanks to Kiwanis Club member Carme Paiz, cake mixes and frosting cans will be added to baskets so as to help the celebrations at the various foster care group homes.
Club members said providing this year’s Community Baby Shower wouldn’t have been possible had corporate sponsors Vision Management and Western Vistas Property Management not stepped in to help defray costs.
