Long-time Kyrene School District educator Kathy Cranson Miller lost a four-year battle with cancer June 16.
When family, friends and co-workers speak of her, they’re quick to mention her smiles, her kindness to young and old alike and her caring nature.
Two memorial services were last Saturday at Tempe Mortuary in order to comply with coronavirus-related restrictions that limited attendance to 33 people per session.
“There are 32 people in the Cranson family alone,” said Shelley Miller, who helped organize the services. “After COVID-19 is all done, we plan to hold a Celebration of Life as there are many students and teachers who wanted to come.”
Mrs. Miller was involved with Kyrene District for more than three decades, beginning as a teacher and moving on to be an athletic director, assistant principal and principal.
“Her whole life was focused on family and education. Even in the four years she spent fighting cancer, she was always smiling. She was a great stepmom to our two children, and loved our five grandchildren as her own,” said Shelley Miller, the former wife of Miller’s husband of 14 years, Dan Miller.
Added Susie Neil: “No one can fill her shoes – not as a friend, as a teacher, as an administrator, as a community member. Kathy Miller is a one-of-a kind person; one of the best.”
Neil said as a new hire with Kyrene, she found herself asked repeatedly by other teachers if she’d met Mrs. Miller, whom they called Kathy Cranson.
“No, I replied again and again. Then, I met her cousin, Tom Cranson, who told me that I should get to know Kathy, that she and I were much alike and would be good friends,” Neil recalled.
“A few weeks later, Kathy was in the building and I sought her out and introduced myself. A short time later, I was having a birthday and didn’t have anyone to share lunch; so, I called Kathy and she said yes, she’d be happy to join me. We met at McDonald’s, ate a $3.18 lunch and have been the best of friends since.”
Mrs. Miller and Neil both taught English and had other shared interests like crafts and teaching styles.
“It was when Kyrene District offered a teacher development program that Kathy and I worked together. She was the administrator-in-charge, and I was one of the teachers,” recalled Neil.
“An outstanding teacher like Kathy doesn’t just happen. She comes like that from God. Kathy’s friendship and willingness to help others brought us closer together,” she said.
“Listening, that is one of Kathy’s best traits. She caused others to feel important, valuable, worthwhile, and was able to pass that along to colleagues, students and families. She challenged us to low-risk tasks that we could build upon. She praised us with genuineness and support, causing us to want to continue.”
Neil said her friend brought her career traits along into her personal relationships.
“Trust, honesty, safety, communication, giving, respect all tumbled together and consistently shared are key to Kathy’s treatment for others,” said Neil.
Even the last four years of battling stage-four cancer didn’t change her friend’s caring personality, Neil said.
“Kathy’s living with cancer was hardly noticeable. Her focus was caring for others: her nephew, her great-nephew, parents, family, other friends and other families,” Neil said.
“She wanted us to feel comfortable around her, not to treat her differently. She shopped and laughed and cried and planned as though nothing were wrong. We might walk more slowly, but Kathy kept her spirit by her friends’ and family’s love and her strong faith in Christ.”
Nancy Corner, a principal at Altadena Middle School from 2002 until her retirement in 2016, remembered how she and Mrs. Miller first became acquainted as Kyrene co-workers in Ahwatukee. From there it blossomed into a decades-long friendship.
“Kathy and I started working together in the late 80’s when I was hired as a teacher at Kyrene Middle School and she was a certified specialist – another name for assistant principal. Then I moved to Centennial Middle School when it opened as a teacher and Kathy became the assistant principal.
“I left CMS to open Akimel A-al Middle School and Kathy eventually became the principal at CMS, where she remained until she retired,” Corner continued, adding:
“What I loved about Kathy is she was kind and personable to everyone. She truly cared about her colleagues, staff members, and loved middle school kids, even with all of their craziness.
“She had great empathy for people -adults and students, when they were struggling and would do whatever she could to help and support them.”
But above all, Corner said, “she was my friend.”
They often traveled together and “we enjoyed many parties, happy hours, shopping trips, celebrations and shared times of sadness.
“She was a very special person, who I will greatly miss.”
Mrs. Miller was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1954. She is survived by her parents, David and Josephine Cranson, three brothers, a sister-in-law and her husband Dan Miller, whom she wed in 2006, as well as his two children, Daniel Miller and Michelle Cummings, and his five grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.