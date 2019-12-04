Charitable organizations are established to solve a problem and make an impact.
Corbin’s Legacy makes their impact on children by honoring the life of Corbin Leafman.
As a dedicated teacher who died from cancer at 31, Corbin insisted her legacy be about who she was and how she lived.
With this in mind, a charity was formed to honor her life as a compassionate, caring and creative Title I kindergarten teacher known for her mission to never let a child go hungry – not for a meal, a day, or a weekend.
Hunger impacts child behavior and learning.
One in four children is hungry and one in six does not get the medical services they need in Maricopa County, where over 250,000 children go to bed hungry and often without needed medications.
The mission of Corbin’s Legacy is to help elementary children in need with food and medical insecurities.
Corbin’s Legacy helps with food insecurities in three ways:
Weekend Food Warriors provides backpacks of food sent home on Fridays with children who would otherwise have none. Feed A Hungry Child Over Break sends backpacks of food home with children so they do not go hungry during school breaks. Food for Thought delivers food to Title I classrooms for children who would not eat during the school day.
Corbin’s Legacy addresses medical insecurities with its Pediatric Screening Program, which provides medical screenings and treatment in Title I elementary schools for children in need. Its Back to School Day Health Fair sponsors oral and medical screenings and treatment.
Corbin’s Legacy serves more than 300 children in Maricopa County weekly and another 3,000 with single-event campaigns.
“The impact we seek is that without measure – no child in Maricopa, or anywhere, should go hungry or without access to quality healthcare,” said Joan Leafman, Corbin’s Legacy executive director and founder,
With consideration of all the good being done by Corbin’s Legacy, 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun selected Corbin’s Legacy as their charity to support this quarter.
“Our circle of giving is thrilled to donate $11,000 to be used specifically to feed children three meals a day, for two weeks over winter break. We are excited to honor Corbin and support the health and well-being of children, said Kim Tarnopolski of Ahwatukee, chief community officer for 100+ Women Who Care of the Valley of the Sun.
If you want to support Corbin’s Legacy (corbinslegacy.org), monetary donations and volunteering make the biggest change for good.
To learn more about 100+ Women Who Care’s next giving circle, which next meets at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Foothills Golf Club, visit 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org.
