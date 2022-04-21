Family’s three generations helping pets, people

Three generations of an Ahwatukee Foothills family have found a common cause that allows them to find time to bond while helping pets and their people.
Carol Arnold and her granddaughter, Emma Buskirk, 11, began volunteering with Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe in June 2021. Arnold’s husband, Bruce, joined them in the fall of that year, and their daughter, Tina Buskirk (Emma’s mom), started in January 2022. Tina’s son, Jeff Buskirk, 15, also has pitched in a few times.
“We weren’t able to be together at all during the pandemic,” Carol said, “and things started to loosen up in the springtime and I thought this was a good way to reconnect.”
They and other volunteers will be pitching in at Lost Our Home’s annual Pet-A-Palooza open house and pet fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, It will include information about programs and volunteer opportunities as well as shelter tours, pet product vendors, food and beverages, pet care demonstrations and pet adoptions.
Founded in 2008 in the wake of the Great Recession, Lost Our Home grew out of a time when thousands were displaced and abandoned their pets or gave them up to shelters in record numbers.
Now, the group is seeing a similar rise in demand with the current housing crisis.
They help people who need to part with their pet temporarily or permanently due to homelessness, job loss, illness and domestic violence, and they have spay/neuter and chip services, adoptions and a pet food bank.
Lost Our Home – which serves roughly 2,300 pets a year – has more than 500 volunteers, but marketing manager Nicole Bosch said she doesn’t know of any other family with three generations involved.
“Sometimes we’ll have a mother and a daughter, but in this case it’s the grandmother and daughter and granddaughter, and that’s pretty special,” she noted.
Though Lost Our Home is one of the few pet rescues in the Valley that allow youths under 16 to volunteer, Bosch said it’s unusual to have a regular volunteer as young as Emma, a fifth grader at Kyrene de la Sierra.
Occasionally the shelter will host school groups, Bosch said, and individual kids ages 7 to 15 can volunteer when accompanied by an adult.
Bosch remarked that it can be “prohibitive to a busy family to dedicate the time needed for training.”
However, she added, volunteers are integral to their operation, explaining, “Our shelter will not run without volunteers like this family.”
It all started for the Arnolds and Buskirks after Carol took a field trip to the shelter with Ahwatukee Foothills Friends and Neighbors (AFFAN).
“I was so pleasantly surprised how clean everything was and the care they take for all the animals,” said Carol, who’s on the group’s charity committee.
AFFAN began raising money for the nonprofit starting in 2019. They normally choose a charity to support for two years, but this one runs through the end of May due to a pause during the pandemic.
To date, the group has donated $15,000 to Lost Our Home, including more than $4,500 at a single event March 28.
Carol said she always wanted to volunteer with animals, and she thought it would be fun for Emma, who’s known as the family’s “pet whisperer.” The Buskirks have a dog, Molly, and the Arnolds have two cats, Chip and Ringo.
It soon became a tradition for the two to go every Wednesday.
“I remember her calling me and saying, ‘We just toured Lost Our Home,’ and raving about what a nice environment it was,” Tina recalled.
Now, it’s a time when the family catches up with each other on the 25-minute drive and during their volunteer duties, which include laundry, washing dishes and mopping as well as walking dogs and playing with cats.
“You start off with three days of dishes, laundry, mopping, and then you level up and get to the fun stuff where you can train to take care of the dogs and cats,” explained Emma.
She added that she’s considering a part-time job with Lost Our Home eventually. “I like to see the workers take out the dogs and play around with them and help the dogs improve with enrichment.”
Carol said, “She sees the hard work that goes into it, but the fun part of it, too.” Emma said at some point, they might want to get another dog, and “for sure we want it to be from Lost Our Home.”
“You wish you could bring them all home, but you can’t,” Carol said, adding, “You know you’re doing some good just by going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.