This has been a big month for Alexis Horn of Ahwatukee.
Last week she graduated from Desert Vista High School – a few weeks after she picked up a degree from Rio Salado Community College.
And she also has been honored for her community service by the Ahwatukee Foothills National Charity League, a philanthropic organization that fosters deeper relations between moms and daughters in grades 7-12 through community service, leadership development, and cultural experience.
Alexa, 18, has had a busy year.
Besides AP, honors and dual-enrollment classes, she also was the president of the Charity League’s senior class of 2021 and vice president of its 2021 freshman class.
She also was president of Desert Vista’s Spanish National Honors Society its Community Counts, which pairs students with second graders in Wilson Elementary School in downtown Phoenix, where they mentor the little kids.
She also is a member of the National Honor Society, Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society, and Key Club.
Alexa works at Summit School, which she attended before Desert Vista.
From Rio Salado, Alexa earned two associate degrees, in art and general studies as well as an academic certificate in language studies.
That has set her up with 64 credit hours at the University of Arizona, where she will begin this fall to major in molecular biology with a genetic and human health emphasis, along with minoring in criminology and Spanish.
Alexa also is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for two-year colleges.
For her various endeavors, the Ahwatukee Foothills National Charity League gave her multiple awards.
She received the Merci Award for the sixth consecutive year for logging the highest number of philanthropic hours in the chapter from 7th grade through senior year.
Alexa also received the Senior Service award for the highest number of cumulative philanthropic service hours during her years in NCL and the Stephanie Shober Award given to a graduating senior for outstanding philanthropic service over their tenure at AFNCL.
She also received the Modelette Philanthropy Award for the sixth consecutive year for logging the highest philanthropic hours in the Class of 2021 and the Modelette League Award for the highest league hours in her class.
Alexa also received the Heart of Gold Award for 75 hours of one specific philanthropy, Paz de Cristo. She also earned the Hourglass Award for the sixth consecutive year for logging 100 hours of combined philanthropic service.
She has received the Spirit Award her freshman and senior year as the result of votes by her Class of 2021 peers. Her current accumulated philanthropic hours for the Charity League total 869.75. But that total does not include community service hours with Desert Vista.
Alexa and her mother Kim Horn also received the league’s Mother-Daughter Award for the sixth consecutive year. That goes to the mother-daughter team with who together earn more than 90 philanthropic hours.
The duo logged 1,739.5 philanthropic hours together over the past six years.
They have volunteered over those six years at 26 different nonprofits – including Alport Syndrome Foundation, Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, Back-to-School Clothing Drive, Banner Health, Boys and Girls Club of Phoenix, Child Crisis Arizona, The Cinderella Affair, East Valley Women’s League, Feed My Starving Children, Festival of Lights, Furnishing Dignity, and Healing Fields.
Also in their experience is work for Jared Box Project, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, Military Assistance Mission (MAM), Mountain Park Senior Living – Memory Care Center, Paz de Cristo, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Rebuilding Together (Paint-a-Thon), St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, St. Vincent de Paul, Service from the Heart, Starbright Foundation, Treasures 4 Teachers, Valleywise and Y OPAS.
Alexa said she plans to “continue making a positive impact in our community” when she starts at UArizona.
The National Charity League is a nonprofit founded in 1925 and is open to mothers and their daughters in grades 7-12.
The Ahwatukee Foothills chapter contributed 4,320 hours to the Phoenix area communities from June 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
Information: ahwatukeefoothills.nationalcharityleague.org, or email afncl.vpmembership@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.