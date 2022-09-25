Kiwanians need your help with baby shower for foster teens

Hoping the community will be as generous as it has been in past years, the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee is preparing for its annual shower at the end of the month for pregnant foster teens and teenage moms.
Organized again by long-time Kiwanian Andi Pettyjohn, the shower is slated Oct. 1 at an undisclosed location to protect the teens.
In the midst of runaway inflation, the needs are greater than ever on the apart of the young women the shower is designed for, Pettyjohn said.
“A teen in foster care has no family to support her in her pregnancy, give her baby gifts, or help with expenses and support,” Pettyjohn noted.
“A teen in foster care is alone herself and now she has or is expecting a baby that is not covered financially by the foster system because the baby is not a foster child….These young women are alone in their pregnancy and parenting experience without family and friends to support them. They can use our help to make it easier for them to ‘beat the odds’ in this hard life.”
While Pettyjohn said “parenting teens expect judgment, not generosity, Kiwanis Ahwatukee would like help in giving them the unexpected,” she said. “We’re asking for your help by telling your friends, donating items or money.”
Teen moms in foster care will be given a “baby shower experience” complete with refreshments and gifts for their babies. They are invited to “shop” for free from the gently used clothing and necessities for their babies.
Leftover donations will be given to other agencies that help moms in crisis. Foster teens who have recently aged out of foster care and foster parents who are fostering babies will also benefit from the donations.
The deadline is Sept. 27.
There are multiple ways that people can help – including volunteering their time to help set up the shower on Sept. 29 and 30.
New baby clothing and necessities that are needed include disposable diapers, baby wipes, baby bottles and sippy cups, bibs, pacifiers, clothes for infants to size 4T, diaper backpacks and receiving blankets.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations: Ahwatukee Event Center, 4700 E. Warner Road; Mountain View Lutheran Church, 11002 S. 48th St.; Primrose, 3922 E. Chandler Blvd.; and Vision Community Management, 16625 S. Desert Foothills Pkwy.
The club also has a baby registry on a link at amazon.com, which enable people to place an order for shipment to a Kiwanis volunteer. That directory is at amazon.com/baby-reg/kiwanisclubofahwatukee-communitybabyshower-october-2022-phoenix/O6U8QSPFASK0.
Monetary donations can be made on our Kiwanis website ahwatukeekiwanis.org or mailed to Ahwatukee Kiwanis, PO Box 50596, Phoenix, AZ 85076.
People who have questions can contact Annlouise at 480-221-1051 or info@ahwatukeekiwanis.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.