Mountain Park Church ex-pastor authors book

A book launch by Ahwatukee former-pastor-turned-author Allan Fuller was a highlight at the recent biennial Church of God Convention and General Assembly in Tampa, Florida.
An Ahwatukee resident for 17 years, Fuller began writing Overall: Understanding the Epic Christian Story, his first book, after resigning as senior pastor of Mountain Park Church.
Before he stepped down, he had navigated the church through the pandemic and oversaw the construction and move to the new church building at 16461 S. 48th Street after the only church property was taken by eminent domain for construction of the South Mountain Freeway.
On Aug. 18, Fuller will host his first local book signing for Overall at his Ahwatukee home from 6 to 8 p.m. Further information with location and contact info can be found at AKFuller.com.
Fuller explained that the idea for the book had buzzed about his head during the 17 years he ministered as Mountain Park senior pastor.
“I have friends who are pastors and who write books. Yet, I never had the time to do both,” said Fuller.
“When I resigned from Mountain Park, I had this wonderful window of opportunity,” he recalled. “I started writing it in October 2021. The book took four months to write and the first draft was finished early 2022.”
He and his wife Tami set apart a room in their Ahwatukee home for him to specifically write the book. Fuller said when not writing at the desk, he would lie down on the floor, a notebook and pen at his side, pensively considering his words – and praying.
“With that notebook beside me, I would think about what to write and I’d pray, ‘God, help me out’,” he related.
“I wrote a few chapters and sent them to Vicki Kuyper, a friend and professional author. They were terrible and were eventually rewritten, but Vicki kept encouraging me to ‘keep writing… keep writing… keep writing!’” Fuller said.
“It’s impossible to edit an unwritten book,” he smiled.
Four months later, his book was completed, but the work was not yet over.
“I sent this first version to a variety of people to get feedback. I sent it to some of my kids’ friends, and I sent it to a Catholic friend in Ohio. I sent it to non-Christians as well as seasoned leaders in the church. They provided tremendous input and inspired me to significantly rewrite sections,” he explained.
There are seven sections in Overall that Fuller explains in the easy-going and direct style he used as a pastor every Sunday morning at Mountain Park.
He explained the book “is for those who are interested in, confused by, or bored with the Overall Christian story.”
“Nobody wants to feel stupid at the hardware store, or at the Starbucks counter, or at the gym. And nobody wants to feel stupid in church. They want to know God’s story and how they fit into it,” said Fuller, who holds a B.S. degree in math and physics from the University of Alberta (1993) and a M.Div degree from Anderson University School of Theology (1997), affiliated with the Church of God.
“This book is a brief overview of human existence, broken down into seven parts. Its purpose is to help us understand and feel more confident with the overall Christian story. It’s an attempt to see and appreciate the proverbial ‘forest’ instead of getting frustrated by the confusing and endless ‘trees,’” he wrote.
“In these pages we will not just look at individual stories – we will be looking at the overall story of humanity. This is important because the story we believe we are living in shapes how we live our lives,” he said.
“Overall is an easy-reading, kick-starter book for those who are interested in the overall Christian story. It’s a framework, a grid, a structure for viewing and understanding the grand narrative of creation and history and how we fit within it.”
The book has already received accolades from the Church of God, the denomination to which Mountain Park belongs.
A recent review by Carl Stagner, a writer and editor with Church of God Ministries’ national office, lauded it prior to the Tampa convention, stating:
“The buzz about a new book sure to make waves in the Church of God is about to reach fever pitch. At the Church of God Convention, Warner Christian Resources will release a groundbreaking work from the brilliant, witty, and whimsical mind of Pastor Allan K. Fuller, whose recent season of ministry leadership in Phoenix, Arizona, took one Church of God congregation to new heights – not to mention a new address.”
He said the seven parts of the book served “as indispensable pieces of a puzzle that, for the reader, fits together snugly and sensibly. …”These parts each carry a handful of individual chapters of helpful material and references. Throughout, and with greater attention toward the end of the tome, readers can conclude appropriate personal application and how we, today, fit into the overall Christian story.”
On the AKFuller.com webpage, Kuyper wrote her reaction to Fuller’s now completed Overall book.
“With the creativity of a storyteller, the insight of a scholar, and the quirk of a friend you’d love to laugh with over a latte, A. K. Fuller welcomes us into a journey through the Bible, church history and our own messy lives.”
The move to author echoes the move Fuller took when he opted to go into the ministry.
With his degrees in mathematics and physics, Fuller hadn’t contemplated entering the ministry. His career path was set to enter engineering.
A personal meet-up with his Creator changed that path, and after receiving his Master of Divinity degree, he served as creative director at a church in Cincinnati, Ohio, before accepting the call as Mountain Park Church’s lead pastor.
Fuller still resides in Lakewood with his wife Tami, who is now in accounting with ASU Preparatory Academy. Their three children Gordon, 22; Martin, 19 and Lila, 17, all Desert Vista High School graduates, join their parents for the summer.
The boys are ASU students, and Lila joins them next month.
Overall is dedicated to Fuller’s mother-in-law, who, with her husband Gene, moved from Ohio to Ahwatukee after the Fuller family relocated to serve at Mountain Park.
“Perhaps the easiest decision in the process was dedicating the book to my mother-in-law, Rita Puckett, who passed away in January 2018,” said Fuller.
“She was the most intelligent, humble, and generous leader in the church I have ever known.”
Fuller is also a speaker and speaking coach.
Overall: Understanding the Epic Christian Story is available on Amazon, and at Fuller’s website. Amazon also has a Kindle version.
