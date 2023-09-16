Watch D.O.G.S. get involved in Kyrene schools

They are fathers of Kyrene School District kids who take an extra step for their kids and their children’s classmates.
Called Watch D.O.G.S. – an acronym for Dads Of Great Students – at least 95 local men are part of a nationwide army comprising thousands of fathers, step-fathers, grandfathers, uncles and other father figures.
They go to their children’s schools once a month, taking time from work and other myriad personal and household responsibilities to read to younger kids, mentor others and just be there as role models for boys and girls alike.
The program asks dads to volunteer at their child’s school for one day each school year. They come in during the morning and help direct traffic for the drop-off, they’re introduced as the Watch D.O.G. of the day on morning announcements and then they go where they’re assigned, helping in classrooms all over the school.
Dads are encouraged to eat lunch with their child and help during recess. They end the day when the school day ends, helping once again in the parking lot as kids are picked up.
Matt Troutman of Ahwatukee helped get the Watch D.O.G.S. chapter going nine years ago at Kyrene Monte Vista. His son Ethan has since moved on to Kyrene Akimel A-al Middle School while his two daughters are still at Monte Vista.
“It’s a really important program for our schools and the growth is a testament to our community,” said Troutman, who has seen the chapter grow to a current total of 95 men – “which is remarkable and something that should be noted and celebrated.”
Troutman has become a kind of missionary for the program, having drummed up enough interest to start one at Akimel and inspired other dads to revive a Watch D.O.G.S. chapter at Kyrene de la Sierra.
Troutman, who joined the program in 2015, said the pandemic-driven campus closures set back the program’s growth for a couple years.
“After COVID it was a matter of rebuilding – not just this program, but having volunteers on campus at all,” he said. “I am proud of the hard work we did, though, as we were the first school in the district to get the program back up and running.”
Although it took months for school to return to a normal on-campus calendar in the 2021-22 school year, Troutman gradually built up the number of volunteer dads so that by the time the following school year began, “I was able to work with the school to get about 90 days open for volunteers,” he said, adding that was “the most we had ever had.”
Troutman said one of the keys to stimulating participation is to get to the men early in their children’s educational journey.
“Getting the new dads that are coming in with kindergarteners is important,” he said. “I usually set up a thing at meet-the-teacher night when they first come in. It’s their first experience in the school and then they’ll come out and they’re interested.
“But a big part too is the returning dads. Once we get those kindergarten dads, they realize what a great program it is. So they’ll come back year after year.”
“The thing that I really love is the involvement and growth year after year and the support from the school staff and PTO. We all work together to make this thing work,” Troutman added.
The program has become so popular in the district that middle schools are seeing the birth of Watch D.O.G.S. chapters, with Akimel being the first and Centennial seeing the development of one as well.
Part of the draw for the dads is the students’ reaction.
“They see all the other kids that are just happy to see somebody’s dad at school,” he said, adding “the key for me, too, is to have a good line of communication with the teachers because they’re the ones who facilitate what dads are in the classroom and organizing what they are going to do there.”
Troutman said he’s so enthusiastic about Watch D.O.G.S. because “the program holds values that are near and dear to my heart.”
“It’s so important, as a father, to be involved in your kids’ lives as much as you can and be a role model for their peers. My hope is for the program to keep growing, not only at Monte Vista but also our neighboring schools.”
To encourage other dads to get involved at other schools, Troutman is available to work with them, facilitating their discussions with the school administration and PTO. He can be contacted at matttroutman81@gmail.com.
