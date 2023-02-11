Ahwatukee author tries Hail Mary pass for Super Bowl seat

To call Stephanie Milon-Barton a Philadelphia Eagles fan is pretty much like calling the Liberty Bell a knell.
So, it’s probably not surprising that the Ahwatukee author and exercise physiologist last week was so jazzed about Sunday’s showdown in Glendale between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs that she took to social media with a plea for help in securing a ticket.
Posting on the Ahwatukee 411 Facebook Page, Milon-Barton touted not only growing up in a New Jersey town that is about 20 minutes from the City of Brotherly Love, but that she went to high school with the daughters of former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski, who also “used to coach my summer basketball team.”
“In honor of the Eagles (and to help pay for my ticket!),” she wrote, she offered a 10% discount on her international-award-winning children’s book, “Above the Clouds: What Really Happens in Heaven During a Thunderstorm.”
With tickets ranging in price last week from $4,200 to more than S18,000, Milon-Barton sweetened the offer by promising to “personalize and deliver” her book to the benefactor’s home and a classroom visit for any teacher who might have a spare ducat.
And to cover both bases in case a generous Chiefs fan might read her post, Milon-Barton added that she also had a place in her heart for Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, who coached the Eagles for 14 seasons, earned a 130-93-1 record, and even took the team to a Super Bowl, albeit one that did not end in a victory.
The children’s book is a collaboration between Milon-Barton and her daughter Carley when the teen was a Desert Vista High School student and is based on a thunderstorm Carley experienced in Texas when she was 5.
It recounts how the young girl turns for comfort to her mom, who explains “what is going on in heaven during a thunderstorm.”
Targeting readers ages 3 to 8, the book also had some guidance from her grandmother Sue Milon. Carley, now a Northern Arizona University senior majoring in mechanical engineer, desribed her as someone who “knew how to make it appeal to kids” because she worked as a school librarian for 23 years.
The book garnered an international bronze award as well as one for fiction in the American Book Fest, which honors fiction by independent, digital and self-published authors.
“The book is doing well,” Milon-Barton said. “I’m still trying to get the word out about it. The hard part is that it’s best in other areas of the country where severe thunderstorms are more prevalent – not that we don’t get our fair share of some crazy monsoons.”
Not surprisingly, Milon-Barton didn’t quite score a touchdown.
“Unfortunately, no one has answered my plea,” she said. “But I did just score a free pair of Eagles sneakers from a woman who saw my post. They got delivered to her by accident and she couldn’t send them back. She reached out to me after seeing my post.”
“I was very nervous to make a post like that,” she added. “You never know how it will be received and people can be so mean.”
Other than a few jibes about Philly fans, reaction was snark-free. Indeed, Milon-Barton said, “For the most part it’s been fun seeing how many Eagles fan there are here and where everyone lived before.”
And, she’s going to the game after all – her first NFL contest ever– because a high school friend sold her a ticket at far less than the going rate.
The ticket still was “expensive,” she said, “but something I couldn’t pass up.”
And she said, she even sold a few books through her post. Her book is available at bartonbooks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.