Music Maker Workshops, a family-owned and operated music school that opened their doors in Ahwatukee in 1997, has created an answer for people feeling restless as the stay-at-home order drags on:
Community Cabin Fever Busters.
The online classes, free to the public, vary weekly and range from singalongs for elementary school students and preschool story times to music workshops like a recent “How to Play Spoons” class led by instructor David Libman.
Like many small businesses, Music Maker was unprepared when the stay-at-home order was imposed March 20.
Yet, Music Maker Workshops was quick to react, closing the doors on their 4,000 square foot, 16-classroom studio at 3233 E. Chandler Blvd. but refusing to abandon their 589 music students.
They opted to conduct virtual music lessons.
“We knew that the new normal was quickly changing and as a business, we needed to pivot rapidly to help families stay home and stay safe. So, within 24 hours we switched all our in-studio lessons to virtual lessons using the platform Zoom,” said Shelly Yakubow, co-director of Music Makers Workshop with her sister Kim Steedman.
The directors and staff weren’t without trepidations.
“The truth is we were very nervous. We didn’t know how families would respond,” Yakubow recalled. “We contacted them with their Zoom login information and held our breath.
“Then it happened; the ding on the computer screens started dinging and the students were logging in for their lessons. We were so excited; It was working. These bright-eyed students were greeting us from the safety of their homes.”
There were bugs to be worked out, including audio controls and learning how best to engage students virtually.
“But we adapted quickly, and each week our instructors started sharing with the team what worked, what didn’t, and what new apps helped to teach various concepts,” she said.
Yakubow, who resides in Chandler, and her sister Steedman of Ahwatukee co-direct Music Makers Workshop, the 23-year-old music studio founded by their mother, Beverly Bigam.
A nurse by trade, Bigam was an accomplished pianist and upon moving to Arizona from British Columbia in 1997, she wanted to open a studio.
“Her vision was to have a place where adults and children could learn music all under one roof,” said Steedman.
In 2000, after earning her bachelor’s degree in education, Yakubow joined her mother teaching music.
Five years later, Steedman left her full-time nursing career to also be a part of the workshops, concentrating on directing the Kindermusik program and co-directing the family business.
Beverly Bigam, who resides in Sun Lakes with her husband of 51 years, Larry Bigam, retired in 2015 but still teaches adult piano once weekly.
In the ensuing years, Music Maker Workshops has expanded its offers with lessons in a variety of instruments – guitar, ukelele, saxophone, drum/percussion, clarinet and flute as well as voice lessons and song writing.
They have a staff of 32 mostly part-time instructors, and since the stay-at-home order, say they’ve “been blessed” that many of their music students have opted to continue via virtual lessons.
“We’ve been able to retain, to-date, approximately 80 percent of our student body. We’re so thankful for the students that continue during COVID-19,’ Yakubow said.
“We’re so thankful for the parents who’ve been sending messages of gratitude for their teachers who not only provide appropriate instruction but encouragement, motivation and bring joy to music-making,” she continued, adding:
“Parents are so happy their children have a creative outlet during these unprecedented times. On our social media, students started posting their music, sharing their accomplishments, and so many of them haven’t missed a beat with the virtual option.”
Among those students is Amanda Waxberg, a sophomore at Horizon Honors High School who is a violinist and also played flute and piccolo in the Horizon band.
“Even with everything going on in the world today, lessons with my online violin teacher have been one of the things I look forward to every week,” the 16-year-old said.
“Since I have so much more time on my hands, I’ve been able to practice violin for almost an hour every other day, which is a lot more time than I usually get since I’m so busy with homework and other extracurriculars.”
Amanda said one of her favorite things about violin lessons online “is that I can still be pushed to do my best and to work my hardest.
“I’m so grateful my teacher is still able and willing to work with me and that Music Makers is working to make sure that we all get the help and encouragement that we need to get better during these difficult times,” she said.
Her father, David Waxberg, said he appreciates how the virtual lessons have kept his daughter focused on music “throughout a challenging time in our lives.”
“Amanda is self-motivated and would play regardless, but having that weekly touch-base has definitely helped maintain momentum,” said Waxberg, an Ahwatukee resident of 10 years.
“Additionally, this has been the first time I’ve been able to observe a lesson,” he added, “and I’ve really enjoyed hearing her take the feedback, interact with her instructor and make immediate improvements.”
Besides the regular schedule of music lessons, Music Makers Workshop set a new goal: “turn COVID-19 into the most positive defining experience of the studio.”
“We brainstormed on how can we provide music relief to the families during this time of home isolation. Kids were bored, parents were overwhelmed trying to balance work and home obligations; so, in addition to weekly lessons, what could we do for these families?” said Yakubow.
A team of instructors put together a variety of free workshops for kids and teens that are free and designed to make them accessible.
They include things like music production, story time, “Drummin’ Around the House” and singalongs.
“We wanted to be a beacon of light in a dark time,” said Yakubow, adding that the first few weeks of free classes were filled to capacity.
“Then, we found out that many of the school-aged children started getting their own school assignments and were swamped. So currently, we provide Community Cabin Fever Busters mainly to preschool-aged children who really need activities to do,” said Yakubow.
The wide-ranging Cabin Fever Buster classes and regular class times are injected with a dose of levity by the offering of weekly contests.
Last week the Creative Hat Contest encouraged participants to photograph and post themselves online wearing their hats.
One of the initial and best attended Cabin Fever Busters was a “How to Play Spoons” segment taught by David Libman, a percussion teacher and professional musician.
“Spoons are not something I play all the time,” Libman said.
“I learned to play them for fun, and people do tend to get a kick out of it because you don’t see it often. The kids and parents really seemed to love the novelty of it. Actually, it’s a great instrument because you can literally play them anywhere,” said Libman.
“I even had some adults playing along and got some great feedback from everyone,” he added.
Though he has taught at Music Makers Workshops for six years, he said, “This was my first time teaching spoons, so it was a little intimidating, but I may do another one in the future.”
Music Maker Workshops’ full-day and half-day Summer Camps remain in limbo. All June camps were cancelled but reservations for July are still open. Yakubow said.
No matter the future brings, there are positive lessons to be gleaned, said the sisters.
“This experience has helped us to improve and grow and I believe we’ll continue to use virtual options in the future when we reopen studio classrooms,” said Yakubow.
“The convenience of at-home lessons are an excellent option for busy parents or when a student is feeling sick. I know that COVID-19 will not break us and we’ll use this experience to learn how we can serve our students better.”
Steedman said they’re fielding more inquiries from adults who say now that they have more time, they’d like try a new instrument or enroll in voice or music production classes.
Information: MMWAZ.com.
