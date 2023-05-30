Art is just as important as mobility for Y OPAS

Have you ever thought about how much your life would change if you were unable to drive but you still wanted to remain in your home?
The Y Outreach Program for Ahwatukee Seniors, or Y OPAS, helps local seniors with a variety of support services that enable them to maintain independent living at home.
For the past year, Y OPAS also has offered a free two-hour monthly arts and crafts class to enrolled senior women and men.
This activity helps seniors get out of the house once a month for a couple of hours to socialize and participate in a free art class held at the Foothills YMCA.
Y OPAS is appreciative of the many volunteers who help with transportation for seniors as well as those teaching a fun two-hour creative activity for Y OPAS clients from 10 to noon on the third Monday each month.
Art instructor Kiki Meldrum understands how important it is that seniors stimulate their brains by creating a simple arts and craft project once a month.
While encouraging socializing, Kiki comes up with fun creations that help seniors enjoy the process of producing an item they can take home with them.
The process of planning and creating stimulates motor skills and engages the brain in learning something new.
Kiki, a creative goldsmith and owner of Island Aura Jewelry, also finds time to foster dogs.
Her educational background is working with young children with limitations which has proved helpful when teaching seniors with limited dexterity and health issues, though the art projects are easy. Kiki has the patience to help seniors with eye and hand coordination or cognitive ability issues.
The group activity helps with socialization skills and works the brain in different areas. Her motto is that regardless of the end result, it is important to have fun.
Volunteering to teach brings her joy because the seniors remind her of her amazing grandma who helped raise her and this is her way of honoring her grandmother.
Some examples of past projects are wreaths for the holidays, pressed flower book marks, painting a tree adorned with buttons, beading, sand art, pottery, and in May, a wine cork flag to display for national holidays.
Sara Jackson has been a client of Y OPAS for a few years and enjoys attending the art classes.
She wants to encourage other Y OPAS clients to participate in the art classes for the fun, stimulation and to get them out of house, away from the TV.
Sara also taught a class on the care of orchids. An avid reader who believes it is still important to her to do things outside the home, she says it is easy to make one phone call to Y OPAS to register for the free class and a volunteer will take care of the transportation.
She said she has met some fascinating people with incredible stories and the class contributes to her own mental health.
No longer able to drive, Sara appreciates all the volunteers from Y OPAS that help with providing transportation.
Now she looks forward to the monthly Y OPAS shopping bus trip, luncheon, dominoes, and the art class. All these activities have helped her self-esteem, socialization, and sense of accomplishment.
She loves the interaction with other seniors and tries to be a positive influence. It is fun to see clients proudly leaving the class with a smile and a finished art project that they created and can show their relatives and friends.
Tami Schrank is a Y OPAS volunteer driver and also volunteers to help the Y OPAS scheduling office.
Originally from the Midwest, about five years ago she became involved with Y OPAS when looking for an opportunity to help others in the area. When she drives someone to the art class she often participates in the class.
Similar to Kiki, Tami had a wonderful relationship with her grandmother who was the catalyst in her choosing to work with seniors needing help.
Tami was an elementary school teacher for many years and enjoys using her various skills to assist seniors with their art projects. There are always plenty of laughs and amazing stories and she has developed a relationship with many of the seniors she has driven to appointments over the years.
Their backgrounds and experiences are so interesting. The easy-to-use online Y OPAS scheduling tool allows her to pick a suitable time that fits into her busy schedule spent with her grandchildren.
She also drives clients to the monthly Y OPAS luncheons. Not one to waste time, Tami either waits for the clients at their appointments, sometimes runs errands, or goes home until the senior is ready to go home.
She loves volunteering and giving back to the community and hopes to inspire others to become Y OPAS volunteers.
For more information on becoming a client or a Y OPAS volunteer: valleyymca.org/opas or call 602-212-6088.
