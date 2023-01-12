MLK Day a busy time for Ahwatukee professor at ASU

The days surrounding Dr. Martin Luther King Day are often busy for Ahwatukee resident Dr. Neal Lester and this week is no exception.
If anything, it’s a little busier for Lester, Foundation Professor of English at Arizona State University and founding director of the nonprofit Project Humanities.
And because most of those presentations and panel discussions will be online, anyone can tune in to hear his thoughts on King – which he calls radically different than the way King, his message and activities are represented by the media and others today.
Lester shares a view of King that the late civil rights activist’s daughter, Dr. Bernice King, frequently mentions – namely that the real Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did not advocate color blindness and demanded people see the vast economic and cultural differences that exist in society today.
“There’s nothing in the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech that says we shouldn’t see difference,” Lester has said. “In fact, he calls difference out. He says there are some people who live in this nation who are not getting the rights that everybody else is getting. And another instance he talks about there’s a group of folks who have the opportunity and those who don’t.”
With that in mind, Lester looks at MLK weekend as “an opportunity to renew our commitment to what that dream was. But we’ve got to look at the dream as not sugar-coated.”
Variations on that message likely will be part of Lester’s appearances this weekend and next Monday, Jan. 16.
They start tomorrow, Jan. 12, on the first day of the two-day 2023 Beloved Community Global Summit organized by The King Center, of which Bernice King is chief executive officer.
Lester will join a panel virtually at 10:30 a.m. Arizona time on tangible outcomes that can be produced at the summit, which this year has a theme titled “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.”
“We welcome your participation because of your commitment to creating a more just, humane, peaceful, and sustainable world,” the King Center told Lester in an email invitation.
The panel will look at “efforts to organize families, communities, professional peers, etc. around a Beloved Community Mindset and love-centered action for social change” and “sustainable individual and collective thinking necessary for transforming unjust systems.”
Lester said Bernice King is trying to achieve what his Humanity 101 class aims for.
“She says the radical part for her is to create a society where people love each other despite the fact that you are hated. …The fact that you can love them and not hate them in return is the disruption.”
“That’s why she appreciates our Humanity 101 about respect, integrity, kindness, and all those things,” he added.
The panel and other portions of the Jan. 12 summit session can be viewed online for free by registering at thekingcenter.org/events.
Lester also will be interviewed by Arizona Horizons host Ted Simons for his Jan. 16 show at 5 p.m. More information is available at azpbs.org.
MLK Day will find Lester facilitating a conservation at 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at Paradise Valley Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, that also will be streamed for free at mlkparadisevalley.org/livestream.
Sponsored by the town and the Bahá’ís of Paradise Valley, the discussion will include a Mesa Community College faculty member and a city diversity official discussing “The Urgency of Now.”
Lester, who received the 2019 Paradise Valley MLK Diversity Award, said that directly involves efforts to eliminate some of the crippling societal inequities that have plagued the country for centuries.
“We want to talk about specifically, what is it that we are not doing that does not speak directly to King’s notion of the urgency of now. So, we’re going to talk about what does urgency mean? How does it manifest itself? And how can you sustain urgency and for whom is this urgent? And why is it not urgent?”
Lester said, “I think there are people who are thirsting to be challenged and thirsty to learn, because research shows that the more diverse your organization is, the more we learn, the better we are.
“If we are looking the same, sounding the same, same values, then nothing challenges that, so that’s why diversity is critical to innovation and creativity – because it brings new perspectives and challenges old perspective so that we have to do something we haven’t done.”
He said Project Humanities’ annual hackathon has produced useful tools by bringing together a large group of diverse people of different ages, backgrounds and careers.
His Hacks for Humanity last fall ended with a such a diverse team creating an app that addresses caregiver burnout resulting from the emotional, physical, and financial stresses of caring for their elderly and/or disabled loved ones.
The app streamlines the process of obtaining resources and/or funding for in-family caregivers by providing users with direct access to applications and submission links.
“We bring people together from diverse backgrounds who haven’t worked together: You got an engineer working with an artist working with a musician working with a computer science person. They all have different experiences but when they put their expertise together towards some common good, look at what they can create. They couldn’t have done this with a team of artists, or a team of computer people – you bring together people who are different.”
For information on Project Humanities: https://projecthumanities.asu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.