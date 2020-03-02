She’s only 14 but Club West resident Andie Donahue is chalking up an impressive record in martial arts and the classroom.
The Altadena Middle School eighth-grader, daughter of seven-year Ahwatukee homeowners Lesley and Jim Donahue, just won her second International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Pan Kids Tournament in Long Beach, California – the biggest tournament of its kind for youngsters.
Andie is a student at the Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu School in Ahwatukee, where she trains six days a week – or seven when her mother lets her – under Professor Luis Freire and Coaches Thiago Aso and Josie Rodella.
She has won 33 medals in competitions and, with her Kids Pan victory, added a sword and belt to her trophy collection.
The youngest of the Donahues’ four daughters, Andie isn’t the only Jiu-Jitsu star in her family as two of her sisters also compete.
Megan, a 19-year-old Grand Canyon University student, is a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu and coached at Gracie Barra Ocotillo. She’s tallied seven medals in competitions.
Reese, a 15-year-old Desert Vista High School student, studies Jiu-Jitsu at Gracie Barra Ahwatukee, where she and Andie joined shortly after it opened in 2017. Reese has won nine medals in various meets.
Kylee Olexa, the eldest at 21, attends the University of Arizona in Tucson, where she and her husband Michael had a son and expected another baby.
Andie said she had long been drawn to martial arts.
“I was curious of what it would be like to experience it but I was fascinated by the beauty of it,” she said. “I was getting bored once I was done with my homework after school. Video games did not entertain me anymore.”
She said Jiu-Jitsu “changed everything in my life.”
“I grew stronger mentally and physically,” Andie explained. “Once I started to compete, I would always get nervous before my matches…About a year and a half after my first competition, I stopped getting nervous before and during tournaments. I always tell myself I am better and I have trained harder than my opponents.
“Even if I do lose, it’s a learning experience not a time to feel bad for myself. All I have to do is learn from my mistake, keep working hard and move on.”
Now, she said, “Whenever I wake up, I lay in my bed knowing my opponents are already training so I must train longer, faster, stronger and most of all smarter. Jiu-Jitsu didn’t just change me but it changed my whole family.
“Ever since I started, Megan, Reese and I have gotten closer as sisters: we knew our strengths and weaknesses and challenged each other in them,” Andie said, adding:
“My relationship with my parents also has strengthened. I believe they trust me more due to how responsible and mature I am with my goals in life. Overall, I have become more mature, humble and disciplined due to Jiu-Jitsu.”
This discipline carries into other realms of Andie’s life – particularly in the classroom and the concert hall, where she has excelled in both.
A straight-As student in Altadena’s gifted student program, Andie starts her school day taking a math class at Desert Vista High School.
When she’s not practicing Jiu-Jitsu an average 2 1/2 hours a day or doing homework, she’s also playing trumpet – to which she was introduced when she started sixth grade at Altadena.
Practicing takes another 90 minutes of her day.
But, like the time she invests in jiu-Jitsu, her trumpet practicing has paid off, too.
She’s been nominated into various bands by Altadena band director Casey Ehrler, and has played with Kyrene Honors Band for the top middle school musicians in the district, the Ahwatukee Youth Band sponsored by Desert Vista High and the Tempe Wind Symphony under the direction of Douglas Akey and organized at the Tempe Center for Arts.
“The Tempe Wind Symphony was my favorite band because it had high school students from different schools – which is inspiring,” Andie said.
Surprisingly, she finds some free time in her busy schedule, and likes to spend some of it volunteering at her church, dog-sitting or baby-sitting for three of her neighbors.
“I enjoy spending time with my family, early morning bike rides, and going to the movie theater,” Andie added.
She said, “I hope to do Jiu-Jitsu for the rest of my life,” adding, “Right now, my goal is to be a professional trumpet player at ASU and perform at the Tempe Center for Arts once in a while. Also, I want to become an ADCC World Champion.”
Asked her secret for succeeding in martial arts, school and music, Andie replied, “There is no secret, there is only discipline.
“To know how much you need to do, you need to plan ahead and not goof off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.