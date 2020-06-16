The Valley’s first movie theater to reopen is kicking off with the local premier of Ahwatukee native and Mountain Pointe High School alumnus Sean Olson’s second feature film today, June 10.
Roadhouse Cinemas, 9090 E. Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale, and its Tucson sister will show “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets.” The dine-in movie house did not have details of showtimes and social distancing protocols available by AFN’s deadline, but said all that information will be posted on its website, roadhousecinemas.com/movie-theater/Scottsdale.
Olson’s film is a thriller about five teenagers who are selected to compete to win a mansion owned by eccentric billionaire, entrepreneur and scientist Atticus Virtue.
The teens face off against a supercomputer named Haven that controls the mansion and then discover themselves trapped there overnight. They are forced to face off against each other and the AI that controls everything in the house.
Haven is voiced by Marina Sirtis, famed for her role as Counselor Deanna Troi in the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” TV series and subsequent movies.
“Max Winslow” has already screened around multiple film festivals including the Canadian International Film Festival.
Olson, editor for the entertainment news magazine Extra, had hoped to have an Arizona premier in April but that was put off because movie theaters were closed as a result of the pandemic.
Olson graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor of fine arts degree in media arts.
His mother Diana Michaels remains in Ahwatukee.
Olson – a four-time Emmy winner for editing, including the TV show “Crime Watch with Chris Hansen” – did preview the movie in Los Angeles and Boston before theaters were locked down.
The movie also had been on the card for the International Horror Sci-Fi Festival in Phoenix in April, which also fell victim to closure orders.
Olson, who has been with Extra since 2003, and his wife Kat have two sons – James, 9, and Luke, 7.
An even bigger disappointment was the cancellation of a family trip to London, where “Max Winslow” was up for Best Feature Film at the Crystal Palace Film Festival.
