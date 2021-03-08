In 1994, freshly graduated from Baylor University College of Dentistry, Dr. John Culp and his wife Karen arrived in Ahwatukee with a vision for a pediatric practice that would be like none other.
Today, they look at their Jungle Roots Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics as the realization of their dream to establish a pediatric practice that children would not fear.
The nearly year-long pandemic necessitated changes – like eliminating video games in the jungle-themed waiting area – but Jungle Roots has continued its growth, recently adding a new dentist, expecting another orthodontist in April and possibly adding more square footage in 2022.
August marks their 27th anniversary serving the dental needs of children in Ahwatukee though their beginning space was a bit humbler than their 2,640-square-foot office.
Dr. John and Karen opened their first practice in a small strip mall at Elliot Road and 48th Street.
In 1997 they made their move to the expanded office at 4232 E. Chandler Blvd., designing a jaw-dropping jungle interior that enchants children and parents alike.
It was designed to offset the dread of dentists that children – and some adults – hold.
“People’s reactions to the office were amazing,” Dr. Culp said. “You literally could see the concern and fear melt off of new patients’ little faces when they came into the area with the tree.”
A 1992 graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, Dr. Culp moved on to Baylor University College of Dentistry in Waco, Texas, to obtain a specialist degree in pediatric dentistry.
He became Ahwatukee’s first pediatric dentist.
Karen, Jungle Roots co-owner and Dr. Culp’s wife of three decades, met when they were high school seniors in Emmaus, Pennsylvania.
Now that their three sons are adults, she’s spending more time at Jungle Roots while teaching fitness classes at Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA.
Their most recent hire is Dr. Vanessa Antolinez Kai, the dentist known to her young patients as Dr. Vanessa.
Born and raised in Columbia, Antolinez Kai was teaching math at Florida’s Valencia College when she volunteered with the Dental Care Access Foundation.
The nonprofit organization helps patients suffering from emergencies to connect with a volunteer dentist.
“I was a receptionist during my time off from teaching at Valencia College,” Antonlinez Kai recalled. “I’d receive calls from people that had lost their teeth due to a car accident or were in need of emergency care…It was a beautiful experience.
“The volunteer dentists were very compassionate to their community and I just wanted to become one of them.”
When asked what she most liked about Jungle Roots since joining in early February, she quickly replied, “Everything.”
“Dr. Culp and his team are great. I love how compassionate, professional and hard working they are, providing the best care for their patients,” she said. “And the décor in the office is unique and fun. It feels like a hidden city in the rainforest. Kids have such wonderful imaginations that the décor just serves as a canvas for storytelling during procedures.”
Long-time Ahwatukee resident and mom of two, Amy Perciballi praised the practice’s jungle theme, which includes a 12-foot-high Banyan tree in the waiting room with TVs and game screens nestled into the faux rock under its spreading branches.
“My two sons have been going to Jungle Roots since they were toddlers, and they’re now 17 and 19,” Perciballi said. “They no longer sit under the trees and play video games but at one time it was great to have that option as they waited for the other one to finish treatment.”
“The boys never had any fear of going to the dentist and were never scared of any of the procedures because all the people working there made them feel comfortable and at ease,” she added.
“Dr. Culp’s easy-going yet professional attitude has been great, and he not only related to them when they were small but also as they became teenagers - probably because he’s a parent himself and knows how to converse with kids since he’s gone through it with his own.”
Perciballi herself was an orthodontic patient at Jungle Roots.
Dr. Scott Peterson heads Jungle Roots Orthodontic department, personally attending to children and adults.
Peterson, who lives in Gilbert with his wife and three children, competes in triathlons and Spartan races and plays Ultimate Frisbee regularly.
Another orthodontist will join Jungle Roots in April.
Dr. Jason Brady, who also lives in Gilbert with his wife and four sons, is Jungle Roots’ Dentist Anesthesiologist-DMD.
He began his career as a civil engineer before changing course to earn his undergraduate dental degree at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. He went on to complete his 26-month hospital and private practice-based residency in anesthesia at the University of California Los Angeles, graduating in 2012.
Another popular Jungle Roots draw is their mascot Shorty, a 1965 lime green VW van that has been an annual participant at the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club Easter Parades, Transportation Day festivities and other community gatherings.
It is always parked outside the practice when Dr. Culp isn’t driving it around the village.
As could be expected, COVID-19 has brought “enormous change,” said Dr. Culp.
“Prior to being allowed to re-open, our staff, Karen and I came up with many ways of keeping our patients and employees healthy…We decided to pull out all of the stops and go a few steps further in our efforts to minimize COVID threats.”
That includes screening all patients while still in their cars, running air conditioning fans all day so the MERV 14-rated filters can clean the air.
“We run HEPA filtration in each operatory to begin eliminating airborne particulates and micro-organisms,” he further explained. “Our office is professionally cleaned daily, with common areas and commonly-used areas like counters, door handles and light switches continuously monitored and cleaned by our staff.”
Jungle Roots also runs UVC disinfection lights nightly to deactivate air-suspended microorganisms.
All personal protective equipment garb is changed between every patient, then laundered on-premise multiple times during the day.
“And our staff members also change from street clothes to work clothes and back again before leaving,” said Dr. Culp. “This dramatically reduces cross-contamination from office to home.
“Our entire structure of seeing patients had to be re-organized to meet our air quality standards. It is most definitely not business as usual,” he said, noting toys, video games, magazines and even complimentary coffee have been discontinued.
And yet, the practice continues to grow.
“We’ve always been and will continue to be a conservative and educational practice. We treat conditions, but we also educate and explain processes that produced the problem and offer many strategies to prevent future occurrences,” explained Dr. Culp.
He said among his proudest moments is seeing former patients bringing in their own children.
“The first time that happened, I was floored. I didn’t expect that unique benefit of practicing in an area for so long,” he said. “I’m always honored when it happens, and it gives me pause to reflect on where we’ve been.”
Information: JungleRoots.com or 480-759-1119.
