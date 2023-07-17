Ahwatukee man’s novel reflects on afterlife

Near 10 years ago, Rob Russin was struggling with grief.
It was in October 2013 and his mother Jane Russin had passed away, leaving him to think a great deal about what happens when one dies and what the afterlife might be like.
Flash ahead to this year and the 26-year Ahwatukee resident has produced the culmination of his reflections in the form of a fantasy novel called “Light Burns.”
The story revolves around a woman who is fatally struck by lightning and wakes up with a chance at an afterlife.
At strife with a searcher from an organization that’s looks for the recently passed, the woman is also haunted by the mistakes of her past life and her. Humiliation threatens her chance at a new life and love.
The book circles around whether the woman can move on from her earthly life or lose all hope of a second chance at life.
Russin said that after his mother’s death, “I had a vision of a raw gem that needed much work. A voice said it was the seed for a story. The memory persists to this day.”
Marking his 23rd year working for the Gila River Indian Community’s Gaming Commission as a financial compliance manager, Russin has degrees in English and accounting.
But it’s the English part of his education that gives him more joy, according to this publisher, who wrote that Russin “always preferred the imaginary world of stories compared to the linear grind of accounting and auditing.
“Like all others, he has wondered what the afterlife is like. ‘Light Burns’ is his interpretation of that life.” He likes the expanse of the desert and the force of a summer thunderstorm.”
Russin, who has lived with his wife Nina in Ahwatukee since 1997, said “Light Burns” is his first novel, though he has written some short stories.
He said the main challenge in writing it “is that we do not know what the afterlife looks like.
“In addition, I could not use the earthly life because all things in the earthly life decay into another form,” he said. “These constraints required me to create a world out of nothing which forced me to address a lot of questions.”
Those questions included “How does a person pass through into the afterlife? What do people look like in the afterlife? What about animals? What about love and sex?”
He said a couple scenes are based on harrowing experiences in his own life – once when he was almost killed by a truck carrying bales of hay and another involving an acquaintance who nearly died from a paper cut.
Russin said he also has learned a lot about writing a novel, sometimes the hard way.
“You need to create an outline,” he said. “I didn’t do that with this book, which caused me to stumble about. Creating an outline gives you an idea where you want to go.”
He discovered K.M. Wieland’s book “Outlining Your Novel and Structuring Your Novel” and advises fledgling novelists to “read it repeatedly.”
Russin is now working on a new novel that takes place in 2035 as Phoenix is in the midst of a never-ending drought.
To buy “Light Burns,” go top olympiapublishers.com/book/light-burns.
