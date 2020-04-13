The proverbial adage “When life gives you lemons…” has a new ending for some area dance students.
It now concludes with “make cupcakes.”
Dance Studio 111 students during their self-quarantine are trying their hands at cooking lessons and other online activities created by owner/teacher Kimberly Lewis.
And Michele Rubino, founder and owner of the nonprofit Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre is also finding ways to engage her students in both theatre and choir.
As her company, like many others, is being battered by closings and stay-at-home mandates, ACT is hosting an online telethon today, April 8, to raise funds to help offset losses. The telethon features hourly entertainment from ACT students.
“Beginning at 9 a.m., every hour we’ll post a performance by one of our students and people can log on to our Facebook page to watch and then donate to ACT,” said Rubino, who founded ACT in 1998.
Rubino’s infectious enthusiasm doesn’t appear to have waned with the pandemic.
Ahwatukee Children Theatre productions that were readying for stage have, of course, been postponed. But that hasn’t stopped actors from practicing.
Amber Chen and Allie Tam, both 10, were scheduled to alternate the role of Snow White in performances scheduled for April 21 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.
They’ve elected to run lines and practice songs virtually during the quarantine.
Chen and Tam admit it’s not ideal, but say it’s better than nothing.
“I really miss rehearsal at ACT but being with Amber through Zoom was helpful and reminded me of the fun that I have at rehearsal,” said Allie, a Chandler Traditional Academy Independence fifth grade student. “It was awesome connecting with my friend after not being able to see her.”
Amber, a fourth grader at Kyrene Monte Vista Elementary, agreed.
“I’ve really missed having play practice at ACT, so getting together with Allie through Zoom was really helpful. Not only do we work on lines and songs so when we finally do get to perform, we’ll be ready,” Amber said, adding:
“But just having a friend to chat with who shares my interests has been great.”
ACT is also helping their high school and middle school show choirs rehearse by Zoom, leading to some “chaotic sessions,” said Rubino.
Meanwhile, Innerlight Dance Studio is also scrambling to keep their students engaged as they shuttered their school at 1442 E. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, in March.
Lisa Dionisio and Jeannine Taylor purchased the studio in 2015.
“In the beginning we did things to keep the kids involved in dance but still using the social distancing guidelines,” said Dionisio. “We made bingo cards and had dance things for them to do like stretch their feet and perform certain exercises.
“We also added some stuff to help them help their parents around the house,” she continued. “They all took pictures of their completed cards and shared with each other on social media.
“Then after we found out our school was going to be closed all year, we set up online classes with the kids to help keep them involved with the sport they love.”
The Innerlight Dance bingo cards, distributed online to 160 students, include the expected like “Stretch for 30 minutes” and “practice a new dance skill you recently learned” to the unexpected like “write a short story” and “clean something for your parents.”
When all tasks are fulfilled, and all spaces filled, the students are rewarded with candy.
They’ll receive their winnings when school reopens, said Dionisio.
Innerlight’s 29 online classes are priced at half the usual live class rate and include instruction in ballet, jazz, contemporary and hip hop.
Meanwhile, at Dance Studio 111, Lewis is providing a plethora of online activities on Instagram and YouTube.
On April 1, students tuned in to see “Miss Kimberly” and her daughter/sous chef Avery create chicken parmesan.
Lewis’ pasta sauce recipe had already been the subject of a lesson, and her banana bread reaped rave reviews.
But perhaps it was the cupcake baking session that attracted a wide range of participants including Ahwatukee brothers Porter and Cooper Gregg, ages 15 and 12 respectively.
“I’ve cooked and baked with Ms. Kimberly many times, but never baked cupcakes with her,” said Cooper, with Porter adding he’d made cupcakes prior as well – but never before by following a livestream tutorial.
The brothers, along with older sisters Olivia and Bella Gregg, said they’re keeping busy during quarantine, not only with Dance Studio 111 cooking classes but online activities and more.
“I’m gaming, taking online classes for Desert Vista and I have a film class so I’m watching movies,” said Porter, a Desert Vista High School sophomore. “We’re taking turns making dinner for the family and tonight I’m making shrimp.
“I stay connected with my friends on FaceTime group calls. I also enjoy playing cards with my family and watch my sisters make crazy Tik Toks.”
His brother is also online with school and gaming but said the family also has together-time activities.
“We cook and bake as a family and we play card games,” said Cooper, a seventh grader at Horizon Honors Community Learning Center.
Dance Studio 111 is also helping make bedtime more appealing.
Every night, Lewis and her dog Chester, while snuggling in bed, are live hosts for the “Cozy Bedtime Story Time” on YouTube.
Not surprisingly, as the Dance Studio 111 is renowned locally for their holiday stage extravaganza, the Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet, one of the first reads was of “The Nutcracker.”
The books are a fun mix-up of genres, and a recent favorite book was “Dragons love Tacos.”
Discounted online dance classes began last week for Dance Studio 111 students of all ages.
Dionisio, Rubino and Lewis all agree they’re optimistically clinging to their beliefs that studios will reopen, and students will once again gather together in the various classes, rehearsals and performances.
“I will never give up on our studio. Dance Studio 111 is a second home to so many children. We’ve been a dance studio in our community for 26 years, and we’re taking it one day at a time,” said Lewis.
“By doing this online class format it allows our staff, some of whom have been with me for 26 years, to keep working,” Lewis added. “We’re giving discounted rates for online classes. Again, this is brand new to us but this is how we have to hold classes given our situation.”
To check out what dance and acting classes are now available online, see AZACT.org, DanceStudio111.com and Innerlight Dance on Facebook.
