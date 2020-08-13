Everyone understands the importance of honoring our veterans.
We acknowledge them for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
Yet, most people do not comprehend the day to day struggle our injured veterans face in their lives.
In April, members of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun learned how Arizona Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America (AZPVA) champions and honors US veterans.
This nonprofit takes action to improve the lives of U.S. military veterans who have suffered spinal cord injury or spinal cord disease/dysfunction and disability.
AZPVA is critical to our state which is home to more than half a million men and women who have served our country. That’s about 1 in 10 adults in Arizona.
Over 50 percent of Arizona veterans are 65 and older – higher than the national average. Arizona ranks 13th in total veteran population out of a total of 18.8 million veterans in the United States.
The AZPVA serves the community through advocacy for proper health care, improving public accessibility, communication, education, and the promotion of activities and sports.
Their goal is to be an effective partner for life. They want to ensure each veteran receives the full benefits they have earned through their service to our nation.
One of the many services it provides is a medical supply loan closet – one of the largest in the state – that provides durable medical equipment, such as wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, canes, toilet risers, tub transfer bench, commodes and more.
If a veteran is unable to get the equipment they need through the VA or their insurance, they can get it through the closet at no cost.
In the last fiscal year, AZPVA donated 1,150 pieces of medical equipment valued at over $1 million to veterans and their family members.
The members 100+ Women Who Care East Valley presented the AZPVA a donation of $6,650 at the end of May.
These funds will help maintain and repair the equipment in the loan closet.
“We are so excited to be receive the donations from 100+ Women Who Care and cannot wait to continue our work assisting Veterans and other members of the disabled community with these funds,” said Dawn Quinn, donation and outreach coordinator for AZPVA.
To learn more about the group: azpva.org
The AZPVA closet also accepts medical equipment that is new or gently used and less than five years old. Equipment must be in good working condition or easily repaired.
AZPVA may make an exception to these guidelines if the equipment is in high demand, of high value or unusual to access. The loan closet address is 5015 North 7th Avenue in Phoenix.
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun is a group of like-minded, passionate women who want to connect to one another and to their communities.
The ladies are leveraging their resources so their small quarterly gifts of $100 per member add up to a significant donation to a local charity.
Since the chapter’s inception in 2015, 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun has donated over $550,000 to local nonprofits.
The chapter comprises three sister groups in the East Valley, Ahwatukee and Scottsdale. Please consider joining us for an upcoming giving circle. Information: 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org.
