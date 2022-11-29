An Ahwatukee author will be the special guest on a world-wide broadcast to discuss his latest book.
Dennis Lambert will appear live at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 30, on EWTN, the Catholic Television Network.
“The show, hosted by Fr. Mitch Pacwa, is one of the networks flagship programs, so it is a real privilege to have received an invitation to appear on it” said Lambert, who departed from novel writing to pen “For Real? Christ’s Presence in the Eucharist.”
The 182-page Liguori Publications paperback aims “to radically change, affirm, or deepen your belief in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist,” according to the publisher.
Drawing mainly on the Bible, it explores what Lambert believes is evidence of Christ’s real presence in the Eucharist – the bread shared at communion during a mass.
“The Eucharist is the source and summit of the Catholic faith,” Lambert told AFN in an interview earlier this year.
“Sadly there are Catholics who misunderstand what it is and what our faith teaches about it. Of course, of all the beliefs and teachings of the Church, the Eucharist can and often is a dividing point between the Protestant and Catholic faiths.
Lambert said his latest book has been well-received.
The Boston Pilot, which serves the Diocese of Boston, published a review that said “For Real” benefited for Lambert’s insights and research and called it “helpful for anyone who would gain a better understanding of Catholic beliefs about the Eucharist and holy Communion.
His discussion of what both Old and New Testaments contribute to these beliefs is well done, as is his summary of the teachings of the early fathers of the Church on the topic at hand and his overview of official church teachings,” the review said.
Lambert and his wife are 22-year residents of Ahwatukee.
He is a deacon at Corpus Christi Parish in Ahwatukee and he and his wife play in the long running Ahwatukee group, the Lil’ Debbie Band.
Lambert wrote and published five years ago an award-winning novel called “The Table,” about a fictional table built by Jesus’ grandfather that is handed down over centuries and is discovered by a man during a spiritual crisis and emotional loss.
Though he still writes fiction and has completed two more novels, he felt a need to steer his literary attention to “the grace-giving gift that the Eucharist is.”
He can be reached at deacondennislambert@gmail.com or dennislambert-writer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.