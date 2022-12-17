Couple forms 2 prize-winning robotics teams at Horizon

In an era of teacher shortages and tight funding across the Valley’s education sector, it sometimes takes parents to give up their time and energy to help students thrive.
So it is with Donna and Ethan Dunsford of Ahwatukee, who organized Horizon Honors Elementary and Secondary School’s first two robotics teams – then led each of them to win two trophies in a recent STEM competition.
Comprising students in grades 4-7, the two teams competed in the international F.I.R.S.T. Lego League Challenge, each winning awards for Innovation and Rising All Stars in competitions with teams from four other schools.
With the theme of understanding and imagining a better future, the competition had teams explore how society consumes and produces energy and transforms it from one form to another through 15 missions in a robot game.
It was no small order for the youngsters, as they had to collaborate on their ideas, consider an efficient design for their user and possible barriers to implementation, document the evaluation of their invention and validate their design with professionals working in STEM.
Like all F.I.R.S.T. programs, the competition aims to “provide the essential hands-on education, experiences, and inspiration young people need to be driven and build a better world.”
In the process F.I.R.S.T. notes, they also are “expanding their curiosity and confidence to create a better future for themselves and their communities through observing opportunities to real-world problem-solve for improvements, innovation and inclusion.”
But to achieve all this, students need adult guidance.
That’s where the Dunsfords came in.
Donna, a registered nurse, and Ethan, an ABC 15 producer, approached Horizon about reigniting its STEM program.
“The vice principal told us ‘Well, if we could find a teacher…’ So many schools have lost teachers because of COVID and I didn’t think they wanted to burn anybody out and say, ‘Hey, let’s put this on to your Monday through Friday assignments.”
So the Dunsfords decided to help.
With Horizon’s blessing, they formed the teams of interested students in August and, with the help of Arizona State University’s Fulton School of Engineering, were able to utilize and code two robots.
“Some team members learned about coding robots for the first time, others honed in on confidence and interpersonal skills,” said Donna.
Noting that some kids turned to video games during the pandemic-driven lockdowns, Donna said, “We tapped into their most recent knowledge and understanding of the coding process.
“It was amazing to see them cheer one another on in the process, building confidence and interpersonal skills.”
The Dunsfords’ daughter Lily, a fifth grader at Horizon, “always had a passion for science.” And while the couple had a personal interest in reviving Horizon’s robotics teams, they also have a passion to see kids thrive.
“We love how well all of our families worked together for success,” Donna said.
With an assist from those parents, the Dunsfords’ weekly meetings with the teams doubled to two a week, as they gathered at different parents’ houses and in driveways to continue their work.
Even when the school was hit by the recent “tridemic” of flu, COVID and RSV, the team members “powered through flu season and many times had to Zoom in order to complete their research for the competition,” Donna said.
“They persevered!”
So did the Dunsfords, who cajoled ASU to help them pay for the robots, which cost about $700 each.
The teams comprised Grady Ehlert, Cavan Ehlert, Bryson Velimirovich, Liam Stalker-Highsmith, Maddison Thinn, Wyatt Walters, Rosalyn McArthur, Matthew Greco, Jack McArthur, Lily Dunsford, Chloe Teng, Caleb Chu, Rachel Spresney and a youngster whose parents requested they only be identified as Trinn.
The Dunsfords persuaded Horizon administrators to include their four trophies in the display case with those won by sports teams “so they can walk by and be proud for years to come,” Donna said.
Their work also persuaded Horizon to establish robotics teams next year as part of the school’s programs.
And the kids are also helping their school apply their knowledge to a real-life situation, she added.
After learning that the school’s plans to develop an outdoor learning space, Donna persuaded a principal to hear a presentation by the teams on solar power and how it could be applied to outdoor classrooms.
