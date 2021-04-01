Normally today’s edition of the Ahwatukee Foothills News would be running a full page of pictures from the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee’s Easter Parade.
But like last year, there was no parade as it fell victim to the pandemic and the virtual impossibility of maintaining social distancing.
The Spring Fling that follows the parade also was canceled for the second year and that means the pandemic not only deprived Ahwatukee of a revered tradition that’s more than 40 years old. It also deprived the Kiwanis Club of one of its main sources of revenue to finance its many charitable endeavors over the year.
The club also lost another important revenue source last fall when the Festival of Lights Kick-Off Party was canceled, also because of COVID-19. Because so many Kiwanians volunteer at the party, it often earns one of the scholarships handed out annually by the Festival of Lights Committee to nonprofits that have assisted in the day-long post-Thanksgiving event.
The Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee was founded in 1982 and to this day remains a strong part of the community.
“We know what it means to be a volunteer, and what it takes to make a difference,” its members say on its website.
Its mission is “making the maximum positive effort for children in our community” and the nonprofit focuses especially on foster children in group homes, who often are the society’s forgotten kids.
It runs a back-to-school drive, a baby shower for teen moms who have just had a baby or are about to. The club, with the help of several churches, serves a Thanksgiving dinner to scores of group foster home residents and a organizes Christmas gifts for them as well.
While the club benefits from donors’ generosity around the time of each of these events, it still needs the money it normally derives from the Spring Fling, the parade and the Kick-Off Party to stretch its ability to meet its goals for them.
So, with Easter only a few days away, club President Mike Malone is hoping that even without a parade, Ahwatukee residents will be inspired to visit Ahwatukee.kiwanis.org and make a donation.
And, assuming the pandemic will be brought under control this time next year, get ready for the 44th parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.