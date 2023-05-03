Around Ahwatukee: Week of May 5

Bunco fundraiser slated May 10 by
Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club
The Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club is hosting a Bunco extravaganza for 100 guests 5:30-9 p.m. May 10 at Lights Camera Discover on the southeast corner of 48th Street and Warner Road to benefit the YMCA’s Outreach Program for Ahwatukee Seniors.
Tickets are $30 and must be paid with the RSVP at sendomatic.com/AWSCBunco.
The evening will include a buffet meal served by Zzeeks Pizza & Wings, free raffle tickets for a 50/50 raffle and for prizes donated by local merchants., and bunco play
Winners of the fourth annual piano competition at Music Maker Workshops in Ahwatukee are preparing for the 2023 free spring recital at Tempe Center for the Arts from May 19-21. The public is invited.
Students competed in one of three divisions, each one progressively more advanced. “Each of the third division pieces take our students many months to learn and perfect. That alone is an exceptional accomplishment to be recognized,” said studio director Kim Steedman.
The most advanced students were also required to sight read.
“The beauty of this is that students can play at various levels and still be able to participate. It’s very inclusive”, said studio manager Jess Magee. Some 50 students participated and were judged by Music Makers’ most advanced piano faculty. “The piano competition is a great opportunity to push musicianship skills to the next level. Getting feedback from other professionals is really helpful as well and can be a great motivator.”, said Madison Archer, competition coordinator and master piano instructor.
Cate Baskin, studio coordinator, said, “The students were inspired and excited after playing for the judging panel, they really felt a sense of accomplishment for the hard work they’ve been putting in the past few months.”
Winners were as follows: Division I: Yogya Ravipati (1st place), Marysol Martinez (2nd place), Kevin Hu (3rd place), Division II: Sophia Mateus (1st place), Beni Suffern (2nd place), Ivan Ford (3rd place), Andre Zelich; (Honorable mention), Division III: Anthony Christoforides (1st place), Mel Barthe (2nd place), An Le (3rd place).
Workshop helps people protect birds from their windows
Desert Rivers Audubon Society is hosting a DIY Bird Safety Workshop at the Southeast Regional Library, 775 N. Greenfield Road, Gilbert, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday May 6, where people can make a custom window treatment to prevent birds from striking windows.
Materials, tools and expert assistance will be provided. Sign up at bit.ly/BirdSafetyWorkshop.
A registration fee covers supplies.
Between 365 million and one billion birds in the United States are killed annually after flying into windows – 60% after hitting buildings under four stories – because a bird fleeing a predator or heading to the next tree sees the reflection of an open flyway, not a solid surface.
Desert Rivers Audubon Society is the East Valley’s local Audubon chapter, offering free bird walks, expert speakers and a children’s club.
Information: desertriversaudubon@gmail.com.
Ahwatukee-based comedy club rolling with weekly fun and big competition
HaHaTukee Comedy, a weekly comedy club that presents shows at Cactus Jack’s at 4747 E. Elliot Road, Ahwatukee, has launched a 17-week Funniest Person in the Valley Comedy Competition. Local comedian Anthony Solimini and Comedy School founder Tony Vicich are sponsoring the contest, which will be held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Though the contest started April 25, there’s plenty of time to enter by texting 818-571-joke (5653) or emailing comedyschools@hotmail.com. More information is at comedyschools.com.
There are 10 weeks of preliminary rounds, four weeks of quarter finals and two weeks of semifinals before the grand finale and, of course, even if you don’t consider yourself funny, you probably could use a good laugh and the public is invited to watch.
One comic will be chosen each week to close the following week’s contest. The grand prize winner will get $1,000 while second place will garner $300 and third place $250.
Along with cash prizes, bookings at the Tempe Center for the Arts, along with bookings at other comedy clubs, and out of state comedy clubs will be awarded.
Judging during the preliminaries will be done by three judges of the producers choosing.
“The Funniest Person In The Valley is one of the longest-running comedy competitions in Arizona,” said Solimini.
“We are very excited to be working with Tony who, along with his comedyschools.com, is a key player in the Arizona comedy scene and responsible for training and coaching hundreds of professional comedians around the country, many of who have gone as far as Saturday Night Live and The Walking Dead.
Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club lists speakers for coming weekly meetings
The Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee has a series of speakers lined up at its weekly meetings at the Original Biscuits Restaurant on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and 48th Street in Ahwatukee.
The public is invited to attend. The meetings start around 7 a.m. and usually don’t last more than an hour.
Speakers include: Juan Te Dailey of Dsquared Homes for the Homeless on May 11, Audrey Partridge, Goldfish Swim School, May 25; and Emily Gesell, Boy Scouts of America, June 8.
Local church hosts Operation Christmas Child packing party this weekend
Mountain View Lutheran at 11002 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee, is hosting a packing party for Operation Christmas Child, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, with special speakers Pastor Mark and Cherry Brumbelow of Grace Baptist Church in Wild Peach, Texas.
The Samaritan’s Purse global Christmas Children program is aimed at delivering Christmas presents inside wrapped shoe boxes to needy kids and the event on May 6 is aimed at packing packages for 150 girls. To contribute items, go to bit.ly/MVLCSpring23.
The Brumbelows.serve is a small church with only 30 members and in 2017 packed over 8,000 shoe boxes – four times the congregation’s goal – even though many of their homes were devastated by flooding from Hurricane Harvey. They even collected the suggested donation for each shoebox gift.
Shortly after, the Brumbelows were invited to travel to storm-ravaged Barbuda to distribute shoebox gifts to children who had lost their homes to Hurricane Irma.
The Brumbelows will present an inspirational account of that accomplishment.
Ironwood Library offers free activities for all ages in May
Ironwood Library, 4333 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, presents a variety of programs for children, teens and adults. Unless otherwise noted, free tickets are required and available 30 minutes before programs’ start times at the library’s information desk.
For more information: phoenixpubliclibrary.org.
Babytimes
Babies ages birth to 23 months, accompanied by a favorite adult, will enjoy songs, rhymes, books, and interactive fun Tuesdays, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Space is limited to 12 families.
Toddlertimes
Toddlers ages 24-36 months, accompanied by a favorite adult, will enjoy songs, rhymes, books, and interactive fun Thursdays, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Space is limited to 12 families.
Sit, Stay, Read!
Young readers and listeners can sign up for reading time with a registered therapy dog/handler team. Read with Elsa on May 9, 4-5 p.m. Read with Raven May 4 and 11, 4-5 p.m. Sit Stay Read will resume in August.
Full STEAM Ahead
Children ages 6-12 explore hands-on creative ways to design, experiment, and invent May 6, 13 and 27, 2-4 p.m., in this drop-in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) program. No tickets required.
Summer teen volunteer opportunity
Teens 13-17 can volunteer during the annual Summer Reading Program. This is an opportunity to learn valuable customer service skills, inspiring children to read, and working with other teens. Look for information about availability, training, and volunteer requirements, as well as the online application and parent consent form, at phoenixpubliclibrary.org/teens.
Applications accepted until all positions are filled. Required training ends May 31 and volunteering begins June 1.
Paper crafts today
Adults and teens can learn a new papercraft the first Wednesday of each month. We will be starting with flowers and all materials will be provided. Today, May 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m. No tickets required.
Sit and Stitch
Join fellow stitchers to work on your current project May 6, 3-4:45 p.m. Knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, needlepoint. No tickets required.
Next Chapter Book Club
This inclusive community-based book club is designed for people over 12 with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have a desire to make friends, explore their community, and read (regardless of current reading ability). This weekly gathering is free and occurs every Wednesday in May, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Next Chapter will take a break for the summer and resume in the fall. Registration is required and available in the library or online in the Calendar section of the library’s website.
Book Club
Adult readers over 18 can meet up with fellow bibliophiles to share their thoughts about each month’s selection the first Wednesday of each month, 5-5:45 p.m. The book today, May 3, is Turtles All the Way Down by John Green, and on June 7 The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave. No tickets required.
Con-Fusion 2023
This full-day extravaganza celebrating western and steampunk genres includes local author panels discussing their genres and books; vendors selling signed copies of featured author books and art from local western, southwestern and steampunk artisans; as well as opportunities to learn about Native American art techniques and get creative with crafts.
Cosplay is encouraged, but prop weapons are forbidden. May 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. No registration or tickets required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.