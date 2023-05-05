Boy Scout troop helps Club West HOA build a garden

A Boy Scout troop chartered by Horizon Honors Schools in Ahwatukee pitched in for a project in Club West to build a vegetable garden that will help people in need.
Troop 278, led by Scoutmaster Randy Derr, got an assist from several adults on the community service project, including Jann Flusche, Assistant Scoutmaster Chris Lohman, Jamie Winslow, Eileen Warbington and Matt Warbington.
Aiden Duncan, the troop historian, said the effort was a community service project that involved about 15 of the chapter’s 25 Scouts and produced a garden on the east side fo the Club West Community Center.
“The troop’s Patrol Leader’s Council, which meets every month, voted to support this project,” Aiden said.
“We were asked to help by the project organizer, James Sopko. The troop thought this would be a great way to serve the community and learn about a community garden.”
Sopko had organized the project on behalf of the Club West Homeowners Association and funded by a grant, he added.
“Our troop was out volunteering at another project at Desert Foothills Park for the Cub Scout Rocket Launch and Mr. Sopko approached us about this community garden project, Aiden said. “We discussed it as a troop and thought this was an exciting opportunity.”
The participating boys learned not only a little about gardening but also about how to develop a successful team effort, Aiden added.
Aiden said they created an online platform to share information and communicated closely to ensure everyone knew of any changes.
“We worked for four hours to support this particular phase of the garden,” he said. “We moved rocks, dug trenches for irrigation lines, assembled planter boxes, and filled raised beds with garden soil.”
“We aren’t quite sure how big they plan to make the garden, but the area that was worked on was roughly 30 x 50 yards,” he said, adding the vegetables grown there will be donated to local food pantries.
Funding for the project came from Phoenix’s “Love your Block” Grant Program.
“Helping others in our community is very rewarding for everyone,” Aide said. “We also learned that working with a group makes projects much easier. Our volunteer team was able to make a lot of progress in a short amount of time.”
The troop meets on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. Information: aztroop278@gmail.com.
