‘Nutcracker’ auditions, lessons slated here

Ahwatukee Dance Studio 111 founder-owner Kimberly Lewis is preparing for the her 24th annual presentation of the holiday classic with open auditions for this year’s “Arizona Nutcracker.”
For over two decades, her production as called “Ahwatukee Nutcracker,” but to reflect the Valley-wide interest by dancers and others in performing, Lewis rebranded the show, though it remains the only “Nutcracker” featuring a cast fully made up of kids 3-21.
Lewis also moved it from Desert Vista High School’s auditorium to the 908-seat, state-of-the-art Madison Center for the Arts at 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix.
What hasn’t changed is the audition location. They will still be held at Dance Studio 111, 4910 E. Chandler Boulevard, Ahwatukee.
While auditions will be held for ages 3-31 Aug. 12, Lewis also is scheduling free Arizona Nutcracker Ballet Prep Classes for the two days prior to that.
On Aug. 10, kids 11 and over can join for lessons 4-5 p.m. while advance level lessons for ages 14 and up will be offered 5-6 p.m.
On Aug. 11, ages 3-4 are welcome for lessons at 3:15-4 p.m., followed by ages 5-7 at 4-5 p.m. and ages 8-10 at 5-6 p.m.
Space is limited for the classes and parents should reserve a space by emailing arizonanutcracker@gmail.com.
The auditions are open to anyone between 3-21 and hopefuls do not have to be Dance Studio 111 students.
Audition times Aug. 12 are: 9-10 a.m., ages 3-5; 10-11 a.m., ages 6-9; 11 a.m.-noon, ages 10-13; noon-12:30 all boys; and 12:30-2 p.m., boys and girls ages 13-20.
Girls should wear a black leotard, pink tights, ballet or pointe shoes and hair pulled back in a ballerina bun. Boys should wear black shorts and a white T-shirt.
The 2023 Arizona Nutcracker will be presented at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 1 p.m. Dec. 17.
Lewis also is marking Dance Studio 111’ 30 years in Ahwatukee with lower-priced lessons and opportunities to join its competitive company dance team.
Auditions for the company team will be held Aug. 1-2.
“Dance has become one of the top competitive sports and we highly encourage dancers ages 5-18 to come,” Lewis said.
The audition schedule for Aug.1 is: ages 5-7, 4:30-5:30 p.m. and ages 7-10 fro 5:30-7 p.m. On Aug. 2, ages 11-13 can audition 4-6 p.m. and ages 13 and over between 6-7:30 p.m. Cost per dancer is $40 though siblings are $25.
A meeting for parents of kids 11-18 will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 2.
Aug. 5-6 is the studio’s Ballet Convention Weekend.
Lewis also has a range of classes for the fall season that begin Sept. 5.
For information on deals and discounts: dancestudio111.com
