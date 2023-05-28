Ahwatukee woman seeks 10 exchange student hosts

Ten East Valley families are being sought to host foreign exchange students for 10 months.
Pascale Dunton of Ahwatukee, the west region manager for International Student Exchange, said families can benefit as much as the visitors from hosting a student and the qualifications for hosting include non-traditional households.
Dunton, a U.S. State Department-certified public diplomacy ambassador who coordinates exchange students visiting in the southwest from abroad, has lived in Ahwatukee since 1991.
“Host families can be a traditional family, same-sex couple, single person – although we prefer for single people to host two students),” she said, adding that the minimum age for a host is 25.
“Our oldest host family is 78,” Dunton said.
Naturally, there are some requirements.
“We run a criminal background check on all family members age 18 and up,” Dunton said. “Host families must earn the median income of the town they live in but generally speaking should be at least $30,000 a year.”
“Host families welcome students and treat them like their own kids, provide a bedroom or shared bedroom and meals,” she added.
But hosts don’t have to worry about going broke or conducting their daily routine in a different manner.
“Students adjust to how the family lives and eats – this should be three balanced meals per day,” Dunton said, adding students who must bring at least $350 to America and must pay for their own specialty food items a family might not normally eat.
Students must also use their own cash to cover the cost of personal care items, cell phone plan, going out with friends, extracurricular activities, and any travel with the host family, organization, school or church.
“Students are required to volunteer and give back to the community in any way they wish,” Dunton said. “Students have chores and follow the same rules as the family children. Host families can freely travel with their student as long as they notify the organization ahead of time.”
Additionally, she said, each student and host family is assigned a coordinator for the year for support and “help all with the adjustment to a new culture/family member/foreign teen.”
Dunton so far has placed 40 of the 50 students coming to the Valley. Among them are seven girls – three from Italy, two from Spain and one each from Germany and South Korea. All are high-school age and six have been familiar with the English language for over 10 years while the South Korean girl has been using English for six.
Across the country Dunton’s organization has as many as 800 to place and she said it’s been a little more challenging this year to find them hosts.
“This year has been more difficult to secure host families and I suspect it has to do with families not having been able to travel and do things due to COVID limitations,” she said.
“We are seeing increased travel abroad, time away from home, spending time out of the area visiting relatives and children making it more difficult to have a student in the home bound to school holidays.”
But Dunton is grateful to have weathered the pandemic, noting that exchange students at the height of COVID-19 did not attend a day of in-person schooling.
“It was tough on all of us but especially them (the students) as that is not what they had imagined of their American experience,” she said.
“They were resilient and surprised us by learning skills they never thought they would – old-fashioned skills such as knitting, sewing; learned to bake, cook, played board games, creatively socialized and interacted.
“When asked them during the exit interview if they would do the program over again despite the limitations they said yes because while they were limited here, at home they would have been forced to stay indoors for months.”
Host families qualify for a tax deduction equivalent to a $600 donation to a nonprofit and their students can get a discount if they want to be a guest of a host family in a broad area of European countries, as well as Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
As for what a host family can derive from the experience other than a small tax benefit, Dunton said, “Many host families have traveled and continue to travel abroad visiting their former sons and daughters.
“Just this June, a current family in Gilbert is traveling to Portugal, Italy and Greece and their former daughters – six of them will be joining them on the land portion of their six-week vacation,” he said.
“In two weeks, a Scottsdale family is traveling to Italy to visit former sons and daughters and will travel to Valencia, Spain, to meet their new student arriving in early August and attending Saguaro High School. In early June a Phoenix host sibling will travel to Italy to spend a couple of weeks with their student.
“The exchange program is not so much an exchange of going to another country or coming to the U.S. but an exchange of ideas and sharing of cultures,” Dunton said.
“Having a new son or daughter allows families to show off traditions, customs, places and see things from a different perspective. Having walked the walk our foreign exchange students walk 43 years ago, I have a very good understanding of how much courage it takes to leave all that is dear and familiar behind - having to make new friends, learn new customs, rules and adapting.
“Every year I welcome a new batch of students and help them maximize
their success.”
Dunton said there is some urgency in the need to find the remaining 10 host households.
Learn more by calling her at 602-980-4388; email pascale-dunton@cox.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.