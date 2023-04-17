Ahwatukee couple open retreat center in White Mts.

Elena Porter, who brought Christian yoga to Ahwatukee through her service at Mountain Park Church, has launched a new effort with her husband Cliff to bring people some peace of mind.
They’ve formed a nonprofit called the Porter Mountain Retreat Center on their 40-acre ranch in the White Mountains of Vernon, 20 minutes outside Show Low.
Now, they are planning to hold their inaugural Refresh Your Soul Retreat April 28-30, which a range of activities Elena said are focused on “caring for the Soul with yoga, meditation, music, hiking, journaling, inspirational speakers, give-back activity and more.”
Porter said their ultimate goal with the center is “to promote self-care, soul care, and just a place where people can reset, retreat and care for their mental health and wellness.”
It’s not an unfamiliar goal for Elena, who in her day job develops software related to mental and behavioral health and substance abuse.
“I know all too well the data of the challenges people have with caring for the mental wellness,” she said.
Set high in the mountains with spectacular views, she said, “This property is so healing.”
Healing has been a prime focus of the longtime Ahwatukee resident for over two decades. She started the yoga program at Mountain Park Church in 2002 and over time it evolved into a popular series of classes.
The mother of five later extended her mission by forming a nonprofit called I AM 360, which held pop-up yoga events and sold a line of T-shirts and other accessories containing short positive messages like “I am fearless” and “trust God.”
Now she’s taken her message of healing and hope to a property that includes a 6,000-square foot retreat center and 2,400-square-foot private home as well as space for RVs and glamping tents.
The couple also is making the property available for self-hosted retreats, family reunions, personal retreats, sport teams, company team building retreats and other activities.
”Our mission is to provide a place where individuals, families, and groups can come to unplug from the world and plug into what really matters: connection with God, self, and others,” Elena said.
As a non-profit,” she continued, “we are committed to come alongside individuals and families by providing the opportunity to recharge and take a much-needed break for mental health care without the financial burden.”
Adding the site is “so beautiful that inspiration is found everywhere,” she said, “It is vast and quiet, with an abundance of space to heal, de-stress, reset, restore, bond with friends and family and hear from God.”
“The list of those who can benefit from this level of soul care is endless: pastors, foster care families, special needs families, most vulnerable people, first responders, and caregivers,” Elena said.
The retreat this month costs $225 and covers room and all meals.
Registration is required at PorterMountainRetreatCenter.com. Carpooling may be available.
