When Taylor Levy graduates from Mountain Pointe High School this May, she won’t be able to address her classmates at the ceremony like someone with her academic achievement might.
But don’t feel sorry for the Ahwatukee teen.
At age 17, she will enter Arizona State University next August as a junior – two years ahead of most of her fellow Pride grads.
And she’ll already be armed with three associates degrees.
“Sometimes it was extremely hard, but I knew that all my hard work would pay off at the end,” Taylor said. “The goal of all earning all four degrees in three years was my driving force to never give up.”
When her mom, Jacqueline Levy, says Taylor “has done some pretty amazing things academically,” it’s not idle boasting, considering two of those degrees are “already on our living room table.”
Though Columbia University, Hofstra and several other universities offered her impressive scholarships without even an application from her, Taylor has her heart set on ASU, where she plans to get a B.S. in biological sciences for genetics, cell and developmental biology on her way to a goal of earning a PhD. in either molecular or microbiology or some other STEM field.
Taylor has amassed enough credits to graduate this year by taking a number of courses at various Maricopa Community College District campuses as well as taking advantage of the dual enrollment courses offered at Mountain Pointe.
Because of her work at those colleges, she also has been invited to join Phi Theta Kappa, the century-old honor society.
But Taylor isn’t buried in books all the time.
She lettered in varsity as a freshman swimmer for the Pride MPHS Swim and Dive Team, has won two state math competitions for Mountain Pointe and belongs to the Mu Alpha Theta math honor society.
She participates in the STEM Academy, CTE Academy for career and technical education, is a member of the National English Honor Society, the National Honor Society, president of the Science National Honor Society and the Rho Kappa history honor society.
A member of the Mountain Pointe Student Council, Taylor also has received community service awards for donating 200 hours a year to volunteer work.
She also tutors fellow students through Mountain Pointe’s Prides Peak program and works at Safeway 10 to 15 hours a week to earn some spending money.
Last summer, she was chosen to complete an internship through the Project Puente Summer Internship Program.
There, she studied the “effectiveness of peracetic acid in washing freeze-damaged romaine lettuce after a post-harvest e. coli contamination.”
She worked at the University of Arizona Maricopa Agriculture Center under Dr. Channah Rock.
“I would help collect field research, pack for sampling days, make solutions and work with bacteria,” Taylor explained.
“This was such an amazing learning experience and taught me so much about the scientific field,” she added. “I presented my work to farmers and other stakeholders about our research to benefit their agricultural work.”
Taylor said that from elementary school, “I always excelled in math” and “technically began my high school career in eighth grade when Centennial Middle School had to bus me to attend Mountain Pointe High School to take a junior/senior math class.”
By the time she entered Mountain Pointe as a freshman, she only had one class that she had to take.
“Whenever I was bored or felt like I had too much time on my hands, I would take a class at one of the Maricopa community colleges,” she explained. “This allowed my transcript to be filled with a ton of credits at the high school, but simultaneously helped me achieve my three degrees at the community college.”
Still, juggling all her extracurriculars and academics required her a disciplined approach to her days – and mom was a big help on ensuring that.
“I tried to always have a written list of homework, club times, and practice/competition dates in hopes that I would never forget anything,” she said. “Sometimes I would forget events, but that is when my mom stepped in to help me with my time management.”
Asked her secret to time management, Taylor replied, “I wish I knew the secret. I believe I work well under pressure, so when I have a lot on my plate, I am able to thrive. Also, my calendar and lists keep my life in order.”
If she has a role model as she pursues her career with her vengeance, it’s her mom, she said.
“When I was in elementary school, she taught me how to extract DNA from a strawberry and allowed me to just experiment in the lab,” Taylor said. “Most elementary schoolers did not help their mom take bacteria covered Petri dishes out of an incubator on weekends.
“Throughout all of school, she helped enrich my mind with science and math. Currently I am a five-time math competition winner, but I was so behind in math; I did not know the difference between an odd and even number.”
“Without her, I would not have had an interest in math and science,” Taylor added. “She is my inspiration since she has accomplished so much in life; if I am only given a third of her intelligence, I would be so grateful.”
Taylor also said that in spite of her academic and other accomplishments, “As much as I always put academics first, I am still a normal teenage girl.
“I have amazing friends and love to go ice skating, swimming, scuba diving, and going on random adventures,” she added.
While she may seem like an ideal candidate for a Flynn Scholarship, Taylor can’t qualify because that program requires candidates to have been in high school for four years; not that it matters, since ASU already has offered her a President’s Scholarship and a Deans Scholarship to cover all her expenses.
And one she’s done with ASU, she is riveted on a career in science.
“I have always had a love for science, but was more drawn into the field the older I got,” she explained.
“I always knew my career would be science because of my mom, but did not realize what I would want to pursue. Going to school and my outside research allowed me to know that I want to study cellular and molecular biology.”
