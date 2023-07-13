Ahwatukee designer helps rescue a rescue

Her call went out last Wednesday to collect whatever she could for a dog rescue in trouble.
Three days after her post on Ahwatukee 411, Camille Matthews was overwhelmed by the response and last Saturday carted a 14-foot trailer full of blankets, paper towels and other items to the Arizona Small Dog Rescue on Hatcher Road in Phoenix.
The no-kill nonprofit had announced July 2 that one of its dogs had been hit by canine parvovirus, a highly contagious disease with a high mortality rate in untreated cases.
It said it had to close for a couple weeks – calling it “a difficult decision that we did not take lightly” – because two dogs were infected by the disease.
So it need to close to sanitize the facility while caring for any infected dogs and sending the rest to foster parents.
But it was an entreaty by the shelter that moved Matthews – and ultimately, the entire Ahwatukee community.
“We will be in need of supplies to get us through this difficult time,” the shelter announced. “Cleaning supplies, sanitary gowns and gloves, laundry detergent, and blankets are all badly needed and can be delivered directly to the shelter.”
Matthews, principle interior designer and owner of Model Home Merchandisers, went into action as soon as she saw the rescue’s plea.
The reaction was swift, steady and sweeping as people offered to bring her towels – both paper and cloth – as well as blankets and other items. Within less than. 12 hours, 50 people had responded to her plea.
The response was a surprise and delight for the 7-year Ahwatukee resident, who owns four rescue dogs and two cats.
“I spent Thursday and Friday doing pickups and everything from blankets to canned food came in,” Matthews said. I think we got six dog beds, a playpen and crates, towels and harnesses. I mean just all kinds of stuff.”
The Phoenix Grand Hotel spa even helped, donating towels and robes that filled eight large garbage bags.
And the drive – the first time Matthews ever launched – also was personally rewarding.
“I’ve seen more of Ahwatukee in the last two or three days than I have the entire time I’ve lived here,” the native Arizonan and Arizona State University alumna said.
The rescue indicated it might be a few more days before it reopens and said it would keep its supporters updated on its Facebook page.
The rescue provides a variety of services, including adoptions and fostering, microchipping for $25 and animal surrenders.
It also helps connect the animals in its care with veterinarians for essential medical care, according to its website.
In all just this year alone, it says it rescue over 500 dogs and adopted out almost all of them. More information about the rescue is at azsmalldog.org.
Meanwhile, Matthews said her part in the effort to rescue the rescue is done, though the rescue is still hoping people can help. Information is on its website as well as its Facebook page.
But she said she will never forget the community’s response.
“I just want to acknowledge everyone in this community,” she said. “They’re so awesome.”
