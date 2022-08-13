Ahwatukee Charity League members help needy students

The Ahwatukee Foothills Chapter of National Charity League made back to school time a little brighter for some children by volunteering over a six-day period at the Back to School Clothing Drive last month at Grand Canyon University.
The July event helped more than 4,000 Title I students with new clothes, shoes, socks, backpacks, personal hygiene products, and much-needed school supplies. Title I schools serve communities with a high percentage of low-income households.
Each student received $450 worth of supplies as well as dental checkups and fluoride rinses during the event.
For almost a week, nearly 100 mothers and daughters, all Ahwatukee Charity League members, volunteered for shifts that were three to five hours in length.
Activities included setting up, stuﬃng backpacks, welcoming students and families, distributing badges, fulfilling orders for each child with shoes/clothes, personal shopping (escorting students through each department), counting inventory, tear down and clean up.
Organizers said it takes more than 2,500 volunteers to execute the event each year. Siene Garvin, who is in her third year with the Ahwatukee Charity League, volunteered her daughters, Piper, a 7th grader at Altadena and Londyn, a freshman at Desert Vista.
“It’s important to me that my girls and I spend time together giving back. It feels great for all of us to see these children getting what they need to start the new school year with confidence and excitement,” said Garvin.
In addition to volunteer work, the NCL experience inspires and empowers women with activities and speakers which build leadership and life skills.
“Our members volunteer at over 20 local charities including Armer Foundation, Furnishing Dignity, Cinderella Aﬀair, Lost Our Home Pet, Paz de Cristo and many more. Our group of mothers and daughters come together in a commitment to community service as well as leadership development and cultural experiences,” said chapter President Suzanne Rinker.
The chapter’s membership drive has opened and applications will be available online in the fall for mothers with daughters in grades 6-9 at any Ahwatukee school.
Founded in 1925, the nonprofit National Charity League offers mothers and their daughters in grades 7-12 and opportunity to develop their relationships through leadership development, philanthropy, community service and cultural experiences
There are over 290 chapters and 200,000 members and alumnae. More than 200 members belong to the Ahwatukee Foothills chapter.
Founded in 1967, the back-to-school drive provides new school outfits and uniforms, backpacks, and school supplies to children in need.
“We help break down barriers to early childhood school and education success,” said a spokeswoman for the event, which is sponsored by a Phoenix nonprofit called Back to School Clothing Drive. The group raises funds and holds smaller events throughout the year to help more than 25,000 children from 260 schools in 40 school districts across Arizona annually. www.backtoschoolclothingdrive.com
Information: afncl.vpmembership@gmail.com, nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/ahwatukeefoothills and backtoschoolclothingdrive.com
