As attorneys who brand themselves The Husband and Wife Law Team, Ahwatukee lawyers Mark and Alexis Breyer not only have made a reputation in courtrooms but also in the community with numerous charitable endeavors.
Now they have partnered with Dignity Health Foundation East Valley to recognize over 4,000 healthcare workers at both Chandler Regional and Gilbert Mercy Medical Centers.
The Breyers Mark and Alexis have donated $10,000 donation to support Dignity Health’s Guardian Angel Program, which recognizes employees through letters written by patients commending those that really helped make a difference in their care and often in their life.
Employees receive a monthly recognition that includes a pin, plaque and award.
“In the last year, we have seen our healthcare workers rising to the occasion and working around the clock in a very challenging time and in different environments,” the Breyers said in a release.
“We want to bring recognition to these heroic efforts and to show our appreciation and thanks. This is a continuation of the Husband and Wife Law Team’s long-standing commitment to recognizing the heroes in our community.”
Mark Breyer added, “We are honored to be part of Dignity Health’s Guardian Angel Program that recognizes day-to-day heroes that truly make a difference each and every day.”
Dignity Health Foundation East Valley was established in 1985 and provides financial support for the care of uninsured or under-insured families as well as capital projects, equipment, new medical technologies, improved patient services and education, enhanced research, and critical programs and services for children, women, and senior citizens in our community.
The Breyers have been practicing personal injury law in Arizona for over 20 years and have had a perfect 10/10 “superb” rating on Avvo.com and have been named “Top 100 Trial Lawyers” by the American Trial Lawyers Association.
Mark Breyer also holds a “High Peer Recognition” award from Super Lawyers.
Breyer Law Offices, P.C., handles serious injury and wrongful death cases, including auto, construction site, bicycle, helmet laws, chemical exposure, boat accidents and other injuries caused by negligence.
Information: breyerlaw.com
