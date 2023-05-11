DV Choir revives era of disco queens and jive talkin’

Their grandparents might remember like it was yesterday: sliding a tape from Tower Records into a cassette deck to listen to the new single by Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Wonder or ABBA.
But the Desert Vista High School Choir members? Teens who might rank a cassette deck right there with a rotary phone under “prehistoric”?
Even their director for the last eight years, Margaret “Meg” Palermo, wasn’t born until the ‘70s had faded into oblivion.
Nevertheless, the 130 or so students who comprise the choir overwhelmingly voted to devote their annual spring pops concert to the songs of the ‘70s when they perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the school, 16440 S. 32nd St., Ahwatukee.
For a mere $5 cash at the door, guests will be entertained by 24 hits from the disco decade in a concert that begins with a warm-up performance by Dodge the Caravan.
The Ahwatukee band – with Eva Bush on vocals, Zach Brown on guitar, Caleb Walker on bass and Noah Ankeney on drums – will play at 6 p.m.
During their half-hour set, people can buy choir merchandise and raffle tickets for baskets and jump into a silent auction with all proceeds benefitting the choir.
Members of the five singing groups that comprise the choir – Jazz/Madrigal, Bella Voce, Cantaremus, Vox and A Capella – will each sing several ‘70s hits. Also performing is the after school club, DaCapo, as well as several dozen choir members who have solo parts in some of the numbers.
Among them, the A Capella singers, who recently performed at legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City, will present a disco medley. Jazzmad will sing “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John. Cantaremas will belt out “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder. Bella Voce will perform Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family.” Vox will sing Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”
And the seniors in the group will sing Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”
Even the audience will be invited to join in a curtain call rendition of The Village People’s “YMCA” with the entire choir.
The show includes eight costumed arrangements with costumes, choreography, harmonies, instrumental tracks and sheet music put together largely by senior Abby Gellman of Ahwatukee. She also had help with the choreography from her sister Amanda as well as Mela Miechle, Priya Hale, Robyn Burns, Mary-Late McGlone, Simon Shaw, Kieli Hauber, Kyree Hienrichs, Julia Cowley and Esmerelda Tovar.
The show obviously will to be “ your typical choral recital with people on pedestals,” Palermo said.
She noted that while other musical genres had been nominated, the 1970s won hands down when the students were deciding the theme of this year’s spring concert.
Abby, who shares the co-president’s chair with senior Jeff Rudolph, describes the music of the ‘70s with both the reverence a Studio 54 patron might have and the practicality of someone who’s no stranger to the stage.
“There is an energy about the 70s that I think everyone has been dying to do,” she said. “It’s not just electro-rap or swearing every 20 seconds. It is, in my opinion, actual music – something that we’re sort of lacking nowadays.”
Besides, she added, the chart-toppers of 50 years ago offer “many opportunities for harmonies, which is crucial for choirs.”
She explained, “A choral arrangement really just means taking a pop song – typically sung by one to three people and in unison – and arranging it so a choir can sing it.”
That means adding harmonies.
“You can also add little add-ons that don’t usually exist in the original song and you can take creative liberties with the song,” she continued.
“For example, if I make the verse a solo, then I can add in parts for the choir to sing that are not originally in the song. Typically to start writing an arrangement, I figure out who’s getting the melody line first.
“Sometimes, depending on range, I have to split it between two parts. Then I write the harmony line around it. I rarely write less than four parts, so I usually follow the typical block harmonies for three parts and one voice part either stays on one note or they jump around.”
“Typically, I don’t like looking at sheet music or chord charts to figure out pitches because I find it’s very easy to be influenced by what you hear and subconsciously take the idea as your own,” Abby added.
“So, I usually just listen to the song over and over again to figure out the rhythms and pitches. And then presto, you have a choir arrangement.”
Both Abby and her co-president have singing – and the stage – in their blood.
Both have performed multiple times with the Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre, which has rebranded itself as a community theater to include adults in some shows.
And both Abby and Jeff have post-high- school plans to study music.
Jeff, who is also the choir quartermaster, plans to study music at Mesa Community College and Abby is heading to Arizona State University to study popular music.
Explaining her pop music studies, Abby explained, “There is a lot of gambling with a career in performing, so I want to do everything: singing, acting, musical theatre, arranging, composing/writing musicals or just pop songs.
“I like the freedom that comes with pop songs and the liberties you’re allowed to take. I also grew up with it, so it’s familiar and comforting to me.”
As for ‘70s songs, she added, “I’d have to go with Earth, Wind and Fire, or ABBA.”
The choir is led by a council of student members who include Rheana Andaya, vice president; Julia Cowley, secretary; Klarissa Stiff, Treasurer; Ruesha Paria, webmaster; Melodie Hartman, classroom manager; Emma Allauigan, fundraising chair; Cassidy Trembath and Molly Lakritz, head librarians; Patrick Corwin, spirit ambassador; and Nikki Sandoval, wellness chair.
Amanda Gellman is publicity chair. The Gellman sisters’ mom, Monica Gellman, is president of the choir’s parents booster club and their father Jason Gellman is treasurer.
The other booster club officers are Heather McClain, vice president; and Lanna Henderson, secretary.
