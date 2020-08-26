Corpus Christi Church’s Knights of Columbus Council 10062 will hold its 29th annual Joe Hasulak Memorial Golf Tournament Sept. 26 at the Foothills Golf Club.
The Knights are seeking sponsorship at various levels and players of all levels. Registration and tournament play is open to all.
Registration deadline is Sept. 20.
The player registration fee of $85 includes greens fees, two beverage tickets, cart, goodie bag and lunch.
Raffle prizes, contests and even the chance to win a new car from San Tan Ford are all part of the tournament.
The nonprofit Knights of Columbus Council 10062 golf tournaments and other events benefit many local charitable organizations and programs aiding youth, the less fortunate and law enforcement among other beneficiaries.
One of its annual charitable events involves the Knights Kids Program, in which underprivileged children selected by a principal of a school in a needy neighborhood are treated to a trip to JC Penney on Ray Road in Ahwatukee, where they have a chance to select a complete wardrobe, from socks to coats.
When the shopping trip is finished, JC Penney employees hand out stockings filled with goodies and toys.
Some Knights have said these kids would have no holiday celebration at all if it wasn’t for this outing.
The concept sprang from a Christmas program sponsored by a national veteran’s organization and George Notarpole, an In-Country Vietnam Veteran and a Knight of Columbus, suggested his fellow Knights in Ahwatukee do the same here.
For further information on how you can be a sponsor of this event, participate as a golfer or both, call the Tournament Chairman Mike Moore at 480-360-5956 or e-mail moore4mike@msn.com.
