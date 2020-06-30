A worldwide pandemic could not stop the members of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun from coming together in April.
Every quarter, women from around Ahwatukee meet to learn about local charities and ultimately support one with their donations.
The group could not meet in person due to the stay-at-home orders, so they met virtually via Zoom.
“It would have been easy to cancel our giving circles, but we felt called to do our part during this crisis,” stated Kim Tarnopolski, chief community officer. “So many charities had to cancel their main fundraising events due to COVID. We knew our $10,000+ would go a long way in helping a local nonprofit.”
It is the members of the 100+ Women Who Care chapter that bring the local causes to the group.
Diane Hughes, Darlene Pany, Judy Tapscott and Zita Johnson nominated A New Leaf.
This Mesa-based charity serves the community by providing resources that include homeless and domestic violence shelters with services, affordable housing solutions, youth services, foster care, counseling, financial literacy, neighborhood economic development, workforce support and community services.
The nominating members were specifically drawn to A New Leaf’s DVSTOP program that is committed to protecting domestic violence victims and empowering individuals to break the cycle of abuse.
With more people working from home during the COVID pandemic, there is concern that many people are in potentially deadly situations sheltering in a home with an abuser.
In 2018, there were 38,674 domestic violence-related calls for help made to hotlines in Arizona, 252,806 nights of emergency shelter were provided for victims, and 22,293 victims received mobile or community-based services.
A New Leaf answered 19,732 of those calls for help, provided 26,785 nights of shelter, including nearly 500 nights through our overflow shelter program when no other shelter was available and provided legal help for 570 individuals.
“It’s easy to forget that people are suffering in domestic violence situations, but the truth is, it’s happening all around us,” said New Leaf CEO Michael Hughes.
“A New Leaf has developed a continuum of crisis intervention and support services, from our crisis hotline, to emergency shelter, to court advocacy. DVSTOP was established to make sure there is always a safe place and support for someone escaping a domestic violence situation, even when all other shelters in our community are full,” said Michael Hughes, CEO of A New Leaf.
“Despite how important this program is, we struggle to secure adequate funding to support it,” he added.
“We are so grateful to 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun for choosing to support DVSTOP. This support is truly life changing, if not lifesaving, for people who are desperate for a way out.”
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun donated $11,150 to A New Leaf. If you’d like to learn more about A New Leaf, visit TurnANewLeaf.org.
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun meets quarterly and always welcomes guests who have a heart for giving.
Register for their Aug. 18 giving circle or learn more at 100WWCValleyoftheSun.org.
