This month, there’s a special opportunity to make a difference while mingling with community members who have worked to make Ahwatukee a good community.
YMCA board members, local luxury winemaker Jason DiFrancesco, retired educator Marilyn ten Hope and Sotheby’s luxury real estate advisor Michelle Hodges, teamed up for an elegant evening March 25 at a private home to celebrate and honor the community.
Proceeds from this evening go directly to helping provide financial assistance for YMCA programs and services for Ahwatukee’s most vulnerable populations.
“At the Y, strengthening community is our cause,” Hodges said. “Every day, we work side-by-side with our neighbors to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.”
Hodges noted, “There’s this misconception that the YMCA is just a gym facility. The YMCA is in fact a nonprofit that offers services that promotes healthy living, social responsibility, and youth development for all ages.
“There are many community-sponsored programs like the drown prevention, diabetes awareness, Employee University giving teems life skills, Y OPAS helping the elderly maintain independence and much more.
“The YMCA is proud of the fact that they never turn anyone away. There are even scholarships for those in need,” Hodges added.
This is the second annual YMCA wine party fundraiser.
Last year, ten Hope, DiFrancesco and Hodges hosted this event, earning the YMCA over $7,000. There were just under 60 attendees with some who simply contributed.
“It was held at a luxury Foothills estate, strolling over a hillside overlooking a private pool, open desert landscape and a sunset to boot,” Hodges recalled. “Guests enjoyed meeting other community supporters while diving into appetizers and spirits.
“DiFrancesco delivered a presentation about Leverage wine and the Y mission. People left the event with bottles of wine and many raffle winnings.”
Every year the YMCA annual campaign runs until late March.
“There are many opportunities to give but this event offers an opportunity for the community to come together socially as well as donating,” Hodges said. “After seeing the response from community engagement on last year’s YMCA wine party, this year is likely be an event not to miss.”
DiFrancesco is the owner/operator of Leverage Wines.
“If you don’t know Paso Robles wines, you should,” Hodges said. “Many of the world-renowned reds, come from this California region. His boutique winery is committed to fine hand-crafted luxury wines.”
DiFrancesco is offering three of his best luxury wines.
“His knowledge of the region and great wines is admirable,” Hodges said. “Many look forward to his historical and geographical knowledge that explains the unique changes in grapes and development of spirits.
“If you have not tried Leverage wines or reds from Paso Robles, these are wines you won’t want to miss.”
Difrancesco serves on the Y board, raises funds for the community and is a presidents club member. In general, Leverage sales is committed to supporting community causes including the YMCA, National Brain Tumor Association, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and local and state level education.
Ten Hope is a legendary educator in Phoenix, where she is recognized and admired for her kind spirit and selflessness. She was the founding director of Gods Garden preschool and taught for over 20 years in the Alhambra and Madison school districts.
She has a long history of volunteering for a variety of non-profit organizations including National Charity League, FreeArts, Arizona and Robinson Ranch Equine Therapy. Currently, ten Hope serves on the Y board, volunteers, raises funds that benefit our community and is a Y presidents club member.
Hodges is a two percenter in real estate, selling millions each year. She is an advisor primarily in Ahwatukee, but she also serves the Southeast Valley, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.
She has a long history of volunteering having done donation drives for the VA facility, volunteered for the environmental and a women’s shelter. She currently volunteers as the YMCA chair of the Presidents Club and is a board member.
This is a guestlist event only, meaning each individual must donate to attend.
A donation includes event tickets for two and three bottles of Leverage wine shipped, a wine presentation, spirits, hors d’oeuvres, raffles from local businesses and more.
Leverage donates all proceeds directly to the YMCA. Space is limited so early are encouraged.
The event site will be disclosed only to those who RSVP at leveragewines.com/product/CharitableTasting3Pack.
