Members of the Masters Track Club that Ahwatukee resident Flash Santoro coaches at Desert Foothills Park has been making big strides in their performance.
In a recent 3,000-meter distance race involving seven members, five “came home with Arizona Masters state records in our respective age groups,” Santoro said,
“Throughout all the madness, I and my Masters Track Club – tongue-in-cheek named the Pacemakers – have trained and trained,” he said, adding that “many of these hard-working adult runners are showing what can be done with their fitness in their 40s, 50s and beyond.
Here’s the breakdown of the records: Men’s 45-49, Santoro clocked 10:04.9; Men’s 55-59, Kenneth Knierim ran in 11:55.17; Men’s 60-64, Mark Huber recorded 12:10.81; Women’s 45-49, Mihwa Kim made it in 11:18.12; and Women’s 50-54. Tracy Lee clocked 12:03.71.
Brian Pasero in the Men’s 41 and Lyndee Tisinger in the Women’s 46 turned in a lifetime best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.