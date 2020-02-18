If you’re talking about a late winter mix of cornhole, food and dogs, you’re probably talking about Ahwatukee’s Wags & Bags Festival.
The fifth annual Wags and Bags Fest will be held noon-7 p.m. Feb. 29, at Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road.
Sponsored by Arizona Fireplaces, the Leap Day event is an annual act of mercy by Marci Miller of Goodwin + Miller Real Estate and her husband Josh on behalf of the countless dogs brutalized in the Valley annually.
All proceeds go to Valley Dogs Rescue, an all-volunteer nonprofit no-kill rescue whose mission is to rescue dogs who were “abandoned, neglected or otherwise placed in harm’s way,” Marci said.
“We have no paid staff or directors,” she explained, adding all donations “go directly to the care and rehabilitation of our rescue dogs and other animals who are suffering.
Valley Dogs provides temporary housing for adoptable canines, promotes and encourages the responsible care of pets especially through spaying or neutering, micro-chipping and vaccination.
It also champions support for a sister group, Veterans and Their Pets.
Wags & Bags offers what Marci calls “the most entertaining social cornhole tournament around.”
And it’s not just because Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be on hand.
Also featured are beer from Pedal Haus Brewery, music, Florencia Pizza, El Taco Santo Food Truck, lawn games and a silent auction. KB Cornhole brings the game gear.
The Wags & Bags Festival was “born out of desire to raise money in a fun way bringing people together,” said Marci.
“We ran a very successful golf tournament, Fore the Dogs, for years, but finding golfers and sponsors was getting more difficult,” she said, adding:
“My husband Josh and I have put our heart and soul into this festival,” Marci said. “Before, we had four years of golf tournaments in the Ahwatukee area. We are fortunate to have friends who have tremendously helped through the years. We could not have done it without their help.”
And the event keeps growing – both in terms of attendees and money raised.
“We had 600+ attendees support the event last year and raised $33,000,” she said. “This year our goal is $40,000. It brings the community together for a fun day in the sun and to raise money for a worthy cause. Of course, it is a dog-friendly festival.”
There are still a few team entries left for the social cornhole tournament.
While Marci sees strong “social aspects of bags, or cornhole,” she added you don’t have to be a devotee of the game to have a good time at Wags and Bags.
A $5 donation gets you in and children under 12 are free. Information/tournament sign up: wagsandbags.org.
