Popular wine-beer party returns next week

After a two-year hiatus triggered by the pandemic, the Festival of Lights Committee’s Wine and Beer Party is returning next week and the nonprofit is seeking party people as well as volunteers.
Tickets are now on sale and volunteers are still being sought for the Festival of Lights Committee’s Ahwatukee Beer and Wine Festival 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 17 at Foothills Golf Club, 2201 E. Clubhouse Drive, Ahwatukee. Tickets are $50 and they and information on volunteering are available at folaz.org.
The admission to the Beer and Wine Festival will entitle guests to wine and beer tickets, live music and a commemorative wine glass. There will be casino-style games with a. chance to enter a “split the pot challenge” and a raffle.
There also will be an auction, although the number of prizes will be substantially fewer than the scores of items that had been available when the beer-wine event had been held at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center.
“We are not going to do what we did in years past, where we had a couple hundred auction items,” said FOL Committee President Raphael Isaac. “This year we’ll have hour or five large items that people can bid on.”
Instead of restaurants being on hand doling out samples of their fare, guests can take find munchies or light-dinner treats at the event’s “Food Truck Row,” comprising some carefully curated vendors that include The Chicken Coop, Butcher’s Choice, Eis Café, El Pastorcito Taqueria, EgsQuisite Sweets, Salsa Bites and Wckd Brewery.
The main stage entertainment will be provided by Identity Crisis.
For a suggested donation of $10, guests also will get admission to the Special Tasting Room, where they will learn directly from a winemaker and a brewmaster and taste local wines from Arizona Stronghold winery and local craft beers from Wicked Brews and Spirits.
There also will be the popular wine pull and for $20 for sparkling or white wine and $25 for red wine, the committee says, “You are guaranteed to receive a wine of at least that retail value with a chance at brands like Caymus, Far Niente, and Veuve Cliquot.”
What FOL Committee President Raphael Isaac promises also will be there is the same frivolity and relaxed atmosphere that have made this adults-only event one of Ahwatukee’s most popular events for more than a decade.
The committee was born nearly 30 years ago to set up more than 20 years ago to pay for the Christmas light displays along the median of Chandler Boulevard between 24th Street and Desert Foothills Parkway and the beer-wine event was one of its major fundraisers.
But when the pandemic forced both fundraisers to remain closed, the FOL Committee negotiated with the Foothills Homeowners Association board to take over the management of the lights display from set-up to tear-down to power costs totaling about $120,000 – as well as $6,000 in payments for barricades that manage traffic on Chandler Boulevard during tear-down and set-up.
While both the Foothills and Club West HOA boards kicked in $50,000 and $25,000, respectively, hundreds of residents and businesses also gave donations last year to keep the Christmas display lit throughout December.
Proceeds from the Beer and Wine Festival will go to the two HOAs and the new Lights Camera Discover Studio opening in Ahwatukee.
Wine and Beer Party sponsors include Rockas Painter Team, Bell Bank Mortgage, United Brokers Group, Scout & Cellar, Arizona Stronghold, San Tan Ford, Locality Real Estate, Realtor Stephanie Coffman, South Mountain Films,. Cell Phone Repair by Assurant, Misgif, Canopy Mortgage, ISH Salon, Foothills Golf Club, Realtor Dawn Matesi, The Christie Ellis Real Estate Team, AFN and all the food truck vendors.
