Ahwatukee YA novelist’s new book turns vampire theme on its head

By day, Erin Helm of Ahwatukee is a pretty busy woman as executive director of Kyrene School District’s marketing, communications and strategic partnership development.
By night, the married mother of 6-year-old twin daughters also is a pretty busy woman who goes by the name of Erin Jade Lange.
As Lange, she penned five young adult novels, including her first, “Butter,” which became a motion picture that played in hundreds of multiplexes across the country earlier this year, is streaming on multiple platforms like Vudu and Starz.
And as of yesterday, June 27, Lange’s sixth novel hit brick-and-mortar and online bookshelves, riding the wave of a genre that – pardon the pun – never seems to get old: vampires.
“Mere Mortals” tells the story of two vampire siblings, Charlotte and Reginald Drake, who have been teenagers for centuries.
But because they broke “vampire law,” Lange explained, they are transformed into mere mortals.
Figuring out the plot’s broad outline is a no-brainer, given the novel’s tagline: “Even vampires deserve a coming-of-age story.”
What ensues after their fall from immortality, Erin said, is that while they try to get their vampire back on, “they’re having to navigate high school and going through all the things that any human teenager goes through, which is making friends and falling in love and trying to figure out where you fit in.”
“Mere Mortals” is not aimed at vampire fiction fans who prefer the creepy and bloody atmospherics of Bram Stoker or Anne Rice.
Rather, it explores themes that have made young adult fiction a thriving subset of the literary market – and one where “Butter” became a hit, resonating among teens with its themes of bullying, social media’s power and the desire to belong. Indeed, over the last 10 years, Lange said, some schools have adopted “Butter” as part of its curriculum.
“I write a lot of contemporary young adult literature but I primarily read fantasy and paranormal, but it’s actually more in line with my reading taste than what in the past had been my writing taste,” Lange said of the new book.
“Truly, they spend so much of the book as humans navigating high school that it feels very much in my same kind of genre,” she continued. “But the world-building was different. There’s a lot involved in trying to come up with what is vampire lore and how do they fit into the world as we know it. And so that was challenging and really fun to do.”
Lange said that while she likes the grittier vampire works, “Mere Mortals” is more influenced by the TV hit of a quarter century ago, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which won a huge following for its campy horror, sci fi and young adult themes.
Her novel took some time to come to fruition.
“Everybody’s heard a story of the human turned into a vampire and figuring out their new immortality,” Lange explained. “I was struck one day with the question, ‘well, what if a vampire was turned back into a human and had to struggle with their new mortality?’
“And that question kind of cracked open this idea for a book,” she continued. “The first time I had the idea for it was like a good eight, nine years ago. And at that time, vampires had still been such a glut in the market that a lot of publishers weren’t interested in seeing new vampire books from people who weren’t already established paranormal authors. So, I kind of tucked it away for a while, published a couple other books in the meantime, and just worked on it in fits and starts whenever I was between projects, until I finally was like, ‘I’m going to finish this now.’
“And so it took me about a year off and on writing to finish it. And then I thought, ‘Nobody’s going to probably buy it. Because I don’t know if vampires are back…But I’ll just see what happens.’ And sure enough, it sold and it found a really good home with HarperCollins. And I’m so excited. I honestly wrote this one for fun for me.”
Believing that the pandemic has altered the nature of book launches, Lange has planned a different kind of public celebration of her latest effort.
At 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Changing Hands Bookstore in the Tempe Square Shopping Center, 6428 S. McClintock Drive
on the southwest corner of McClintock and Guadalupe Road, Tempe, she’ll be joined by two other powerhouse young adult authors from Gilbert – New York Times best-selling novelist Suzanne Young and acclaimed author Kelly deVos (Go Hunt Me).
Just in time for Halloween, the three young adult authors will discuss how their latest books provide a contemporary take on classic vampire tales.
“Guests should brush up on their vampire trivia and prepare for fun and games,” Changing Hands advises and Lange said she and the other two authors will be devoting their talk pretty much exclusively to the fiction world’s legendary bloodsuckers.
Meantime, “Mere Mortals” is available in hardback and audiobook formats.
