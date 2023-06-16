Ahwatukee teen heads to big CTE competition

Sarah Israel is not your average teenager.
At only 16, the Ahwatukee resident has already earned impressive academic accolades and built a resume that belies her young age.
A student at Insight Academy of Arizona, an online charter school that serves students in seventh through 12th grades, Sarah boasts a 4.0 grade point average, has earned nine college credit hours and has received career and technical education (CTE) certifications in CPR, first aid and automatic external defibrillators and clinical medical assisting.
But that’s just the beginning of her story.
As a freshman, Sarah decided to pursue the medical assisting pathway at ISAZ.
Insight Academy of Arizona and its sister school, Arizona Virtual Academy, are Arizona’s only online schools offering state-approved CTE programs.
She soon decided to join ISAZ’s Healthcare Occupation Student Organization’s (HOSA) chapter. Even at 14, she knew she wanted to pursue a healthcare career and was determined to experience everything she could.
“I have always been the kind of person who wants to learn everything I can,” said Sarah.
“This is actually why I love ISAZ so much. The school provides so many opportunities to gain hands-on experience in healthcare and to expand my education in all kinds of areas.”
At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, Sarah, then a sophomore, became president of the school’s HOSA chapter.
She decided to compete in the association’s Arizona State Leadership Conference, an annual event that brings together 10,000 students from across the state.
The first step was a community awareness virtual competition.
After completing this qualifying test – and earning the highest score in the state – Sarah and her HOSA teammates, Angela Sutton of Scottdale and Jordin Heacock of Glendale, got to work on a community awareness campaign they could take to the state competition.
They won three first-place medals at HOSA’s state competition in Tucson in March.
Among the honors, they won the team event in Community Awareness and Sarah also took home an individual award, winning the top prize in the National Geographic Learning Academic Testing Center Career Development Competition.
“This was such an amazing experience for us,” said Sarah. “I was shocked when they announced our names because it was our first-ever competition, but we did work very hard on our campaign and left nothing on the table.”
Their project, titled “The Importance of Physical, Mental and Social Health,” launched in January 2023 and quickly gained steam.
Designed to boost the health of their peers and online educators, the campaign incorporated a variety of efforts, from school-wide assemblies and podcast interviews to yoga sessions, guided meditation, a hiking club and Health Spirit week.
As their project grew in scope and reach, the team secured interest from high-profile organizations across the Valley.
Among numerous guests, Dr. Shari Brand from Mayo Clinic, Dr. Lauren Walsh from Barrow Neurological Institute and Bre’Anna Bush from Northern Arizona University shared health guidance with students and teachers during special assemblies.
Over the course of six months, the team reached nearly 5,000 students, advisors, educators, physicians and business professionals.
They also were invited to present their campaign at the Charters at the Capitol event and to Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and other state legislators.
“It has been incredible to watch this team in action,” added Dr. Erica Young-Jackson, ISAZ’s career and college prep administrator.
“Not only have they put their education to work with a comprehensive campaign that has touched thousands of students and teachers, but they have gained invaluable leadership experience that will serve them for years to come.”
As the first-place winner of Arizona’s statewide competition, the team qualified for HOSA’s International Leadership Conference scheduled June 20-25 in Dallas.
In addition to presenting their project for the Community Awareness competition, Sarah and her teammates – along will 12,000 students from around the world – will participate in educational seminars, workshops and exhibits and will have an opportunity to meet other future healthcare professionals.
“We are all so excited to go to Dallas, as none of us has ever been there,”
said Sarah. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime
opportunity.”
Sarah will have many other opportunities in her lifetime, too. Though only 16, she is on track to graduate in February and plans to attend Grand Canyon University in fall 2024.
Her ultimate goal? To become a pediatric neurologist.
In the meantime, she’s putting her CTE certificates to work as a medical assistant at Foothills Neurology.
“Sarah is a very intelligent young woman, but more than that, she is driven to do her best, to maximize every opportunity and to make a real difference in this world,” said Dr. Young-Jackson.
“It is such an honor to work with her. I can’t wait to see where she goes from here.”
“I am beyond grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given,” said Sarah. “I give a lot of credit to my academic counselors and teachers. I’ve had the most amazing educational experience and so much support from the staff here.”
Learn more about Insight Academy of Arizona at insightaz.k12.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.