Mountain Pointe artists display their work for 31st year

One of Mountain Pointe High School’s most popular traditions returns tomorrow, April 27, when scores of students present art work, others serve up a spaghetti dinner and still others are using that dinner to raise money for their classmates.
The student art show, free and open to the public 6-8 at the school, 4201 E. Knox Road, Ahwatukee, also includes performances by the school’s jazz band.
“The night is all about collaboration between all the different facets of the arts,” said Elizabeth Pfeiffer, a first-year teacher who teaches film, TV and graphic design at Mountain Pointe and is also the yearbook advisor.
Pfeiffer and her colleagues have helped scores of students prepare for the show, a tradition started 31 years ago by another teacher, Steve Adams.
“The students have worked hard all year to showcase their works in graphic design, photography, ceramics and more,” said Pfeiffer, who before becoming a teacher this year was a digital
producer for RightThisMinute..
The show this year is special because the Clay Club’s 20 students have developed a special feature to raise money for scholarships for Mountain Pointe Senior Artists, students who have been nominated by teachers.
Clay Club advisor-ceramics teacher, Cameron Khale, said 20 students will be selling hand-made plates for $20 that purchasers can then use for a free spaghetti dinner cooked by culinary arts students before taking their art work home.
“Clay Club has about 20 members and it was their idea to use their talent to bring in money to give to each modality – band, choir, theater, drawing, painting, graphics, art and ceramics,” Khale said.
Each teacher nominated senior artists to receive scholarships. This year they are: Paul Sandoval, Sophia Kyle, Melissa Gurr, Haylei Aspaas, Tristan Ortiz, Ireland Hanrahan and Ebony Cano.
