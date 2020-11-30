A pair of Ahwatukee brothers earned the highest honor in Boy Scouts by completing a project that aimed to keep their classmates safer outside of their school.
Gabriel Kwan, 15, and his 13-year-old brother Elijah earned their Eagle awards by building nine traffic barricades for the area around Horizon Honors School, where Gabriel is a sophomore and Elijah is in 7th grade.
Members of Boys Scout Troop 475 and the sons of Lynda and Aaron Kwan, they settled on the project at their principal’s suggestion.
They raised $824 by doing garage sales and donations from family and friends. Home Depot on Warner and Kyrene roads discounted the nails, paint and wood for the barricades while volunteers provided some labor to put them together.
“The project was a great way to give back to their school and to ensure student safety,” their mother said.
Gabe became a Boy Scout because of his interest in the military and Elijah followed his big brother.
The boys said they learned many skills by undertaking and that time management, delegation, fund raising, and teamwork were just a few.
They also learned to work well together and have fun doing work.
Troop 475 also awarded Maxwell Green and Joshua Davis their Eagle rank in a ceremony conducted virtually earlier this month.
